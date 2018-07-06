Agric firm bags awards

FARMEC, a subsidiary of Zimplow, scooped three awards at a recently held Massey Ferguson dealers’ conference in Johannesburg, reflecting its trasnformation as a company.

Staff Writer.

The company scooped the best AGCO distributor in Africa, best service/parts and best Massey Ferguson dealer in Africa awards for 2017 at a dealers’ workshop which ran from June 18 to 21.

The workshop brought together all Massey Ferguson dealers and AGCO distributors in Africa including big South African companies such as Barloworld.

It was meant to get feedback from distributors throughout the continent, examine ways in which products can be improved as well as engage distributors to ensure standards are maintained.

Farmec general manager Jim Mcsorley, who received the awards on behalf of the company, thanked the AGCO management for their support throughout 2017. He applauded Farmec for its hard work in 2017.

Zimplow Holdings group chief executive Mark Hulett said the awards are testimony to the work that the board and management have put in the group, to transform the business.

He said the main focus at Farmec was to reset it to its original business model which includes among other objectives ensuring that there is right staffing for all key positions and that the staff are equipped with necessary resources “such as skill, through sending the artisans for training at the various Massey Ferguson centres outside Zimbabwe, and providing them with the products in the shelves and warehouses”.

He said the group had worked on supplier relationships, and strengthening the hold on distributorship rights.

“We have enhanced even our internal control system to include a CCTV (closed-circuit television), new ERP (enterprise resource planning) system and introduction of competent staff across the units. This on its own improved service delivery and we can guarantee assurance over custody of our customers’ equipment,” Hulett pointed out.