Bulawayo Arts Awards dinner buzz

TONIGHT the nominees of the Bulawayo Arts Awards’s second edition which will be held on the 26th of May 2018 will converge for a special dress-up dinner event at one of the city’s upmarket lodges.

By Admire Kudita

One of the event’s organisers, Raisedon Baya, expressed excitement at the growing business support for the initiative which is aimed at helping to catalyse the sector’s growth in the multi-cultural region. “We are very excited about the interest the corporates have shown in the awards. We now have over eight corporates coming for an arts event in Bulawayo.

“This shows the future is bright and that we are probably doing the right thing, making the right noises.The buzz has also been very exciting. The whole city is talking about awards; people are buying new clothes and even visiting designers. Tickets will definitely sell out again.”

The glizty event and the actual awards ceremony on May 26 has the city buzzing with reported visits to fashion designers by residents. Expectations are high regarding event. “We have no high-profile guest (at the dinner). Our focus is in our nominees and partners this year. They are our super guests,” elaborated Baya when queried about the attendance of the customary high-profile guests at similar events in the past. “We are giving certificates to all nominees. We are treating them and their partners. Dinner is also the night our corporate partners meet and mingle with the nominees.”

It is well and good for corporates to come on board but are they putting down actual money or simply piggy backing on a moving train? Simon Mambazo Phiri, one of the awards organisers, weighed in and offered his sentiment which reveals the organisers’ strategic understanding of how partnerships with business are formed. “We have a few mutually beneficial new relationships and some of our partners are testing the waters.

So we will take the little technical support being offered now but we see a future.It’s not a straight forward game, it’s a matrix. The corporates want to squeeze as much as is squeezable but we are on the right track.”

The future looks promising for the local arts sector with rising corporate support and interest.What remains is the quality of the creative output to reach world-beating standards which in some cases it already does.