Boost morale with team building activities

Is your team struggling with communication or trust issues? Very often those issues boil down to personalities — a misunderstanding of different personalities. Team building activities that focus on personality styles can be a great way to boost morale and reduce conflict.

By Robert Mandeya

By understanding the personality temperaments of co-workers, you can identify team characteristics and open lines of communication.

Learning characteristics

Many people learn by doing, not by hearing. You can build teamwork and improve communication while having fun with team building activities. Interactive team building sessions boost learning and can stretch your training dollars even further.

Each of us has characteristics that make us different from others, and each of us has strengths that help us succeed. People often ask us to “build trust” within their team. That is like asking your personal trainer to build muscle for you.

A team building company can provide you with tools and resources necessary to create the right environment. Fortunately or unfortunately, you have to do the sit-ups yourself. Interactive team activities can help team members identify their dominate personality traits and strengths in a memorable way so that communication with and the ability to gain cooperation from others is easier.



Personality traits

Psychologists tell us there are four main personality temperaments. Whether you favour Myers-Briggs, DiSC or Personality Traits, they are all group personalities in common ways.

If you want to gain buy-in with your co-workers, you may need to pull from the attributes that are a stretch for you. Stretch your comfort zone to build trust. For example, have you ever observed these two distinct personality styles on a Monday morning: one comes in very energetic, bubbling over with details about their weekend and questions about yours.

The other is ready for the day’s agenda, very task focussed and wants to get down to business. A simple explanation and understanding of these two different types will reduce conflict and build trust.



Essence of team activities

Team activities are designed to build more of a team atmosphere, help individuals learn how and why people act “that way” and how to deal more effectively with each other.

The end result includes improved trust and respect among co-workers and managers, which ultimately results in increased effectiveness. And when you combine that with philanthropic team activities, your team is sure to feel more connected. Build a team atmosphere by giving back.

In the case of corporate organisations this can be organised through the corporate social responsibility department, which can organise community based activities aimed at helping local communities. So if you want to boost morale and reduce conflict, stretch your comfort zone to build trust and use interactive sessions to build a team atmosphere by giving back.

By developing an understanding of personality styles, your team will feel valued. When people feel valued in an organisation, they are more likely to contribute ideas and energy and be an even more productive member of the team.

Why building teams

Many organisations prefer teams to complete certain projects or assignments that are difficult to be handled by a single employee. When the project is under a team, it is certain to reach the pinnacle.

Group projects are of standard quality and flawless, since teams usually employ the method of “brainstorming”.

Such method gives rise to new and variety of unique ideas. Therefore, developing an effective team is essential for the growth and success of any company.

Remember “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success”, Henry Ford said.

In the process of planning activities for a team, be clear about the aims and objectives. Enjoying a day playing games, going for a team lunch, or investing just on fun games will not produce a complete result. Therefore, companies should also focus on work related games and activities.

Organising such events frequently would prove advantageous and develop team spirit among the employees, thereby achieving the set goals

Justification

With the corporate environment turning progressively competitive, where performance and output decides the fate of the company and its employees, it is necessary to motivate the employees. Usually, it is the team effort that ultimately decides the success and the failure of a project.

Team building activities are arranged in the workplace to encourage open communication among employees, and push them to work in a team towards the achievement of the shared objectives.

Building vs training

Many companies judge both team building and training on the same parameter. In fact, there exists a difference between the two.

However, team building must not be confused with training. Team building programmes for the organisation are conducted in a casual environment and an informal way to motivate employees in the successful accomplishment of realistic goals. On the contrary, training is conducted in a formal environment inculcating skills or knowledge among the group or an individual.

Team leadership

Team leadership and team building go hand in hand. A successful leader is like a potter whose work is to mould a fragmented work environment into a cohesive one. The job of the leader is to encourage teammates and inculcate:

Positive thinking;

Be there for them;

Be honest with them and should not make bias decisions; and keep boosting their morale and confidence.

Team members should always praise others performance and be open to take challenges and learn new things.

Mandeya is an executive coach, trainer in human capital development and corporate education, a certified leadership and professional development practitioner and founder of the Leadership Institute for Research and Development (LiRD). — robert@lird.co.zw, info@lird.co.zw or +263 772 466 925.