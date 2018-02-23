Vingirirai removed from ZB Financial Holdings board

BUSINESSMAN Nicholas Vingirayi (pictured)and his appointees to the Mash Holdings Ltd board — Mike Manyika and Michael Mahachi — were yesterday removed from the board at an annual general meeting (AGM) after shareholders unanimously voted for their ouster.



— Staff Writer.

Standard Chartered Bank CE Ralph Watungwa, along with Vingirai, Mahachi, and Manyika, had offered themselves for re-election on the grounds that they were eligible. Watungwa was, however, elected unanimously.

Vingirai, who a few years ago bounced back as a majority shareholder at ZB Holdings, Manyika and Mahachi were voted off the board after a poll with no votes after 88% voted against their appointment at a shareholders’ meeting held in the capital yesterday.

The AGM had to be extended to allow auditors to come up with a tally when the motion was put to the poll by Mash Holdings chairman Ron Mtandagayi.

However, Petronella Musarurwa and Letwin Mawire were re-elected to the board without incident.

Manyika, who had been appointed ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH) chief operating officer, was removed following a corrective order issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Vingarayi’s Transnational Holdings Ltd (THL) emerged with a significant equity stake in ZB Financial Holdings after a settlement with government.