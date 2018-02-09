Zim video gets international recognition

A video production entry by the vice-chairperson of the recently minted Southern Filmmakers Society Kudzai Chikomo and his associates Mark Greenland and Alexander Mhlanga, has been selected for the Its Liquid International Art Show in Venice, Italy.

By Admire Kudita

The event is an international exhibition of photography, painting, video art, installation and performance art, that will be held in Venice, at the new art gallery, The Room Contemporary Art Space, from today to March 9, 2018, during the Venice Carnival 2018.

The exhibition is organised and curated by Arch Luca Curci (director of ITS LIQUID Group).

“Our Video Art piece, Intokozo (Joy) has been selected for the ITS LIQUID International Art Show 2018 happening during the Venice Carnival in Italy.

In the video, a performer uses his body to give emotions a physical existence. He uses his body to express his appreciation for the gift of life, through dance and interaction with his surroundings.

Although existing in a difficult space, as portrayed by his apparel, his positive consciousness inspires visually stimulating body movements. The performance is in-sync with the rhythmic instrumental to symbolise the rhythm of life’s ups and downs. We are caged into our circumstances, but we pull ourselves out to dance above what restrains us. It’s a daily cycle we are all too familiar with. This short film highlights the power of choice. We either choose to be victims or victors of our circumstances,” said AFDA-trained Marc Greenland the director of the video, which is the only African selection.

Greenland and Mhlanga are poised to travel to Venice in a few days’ time, while Chikomo, the video producer, could not travel due to other pressing work commitments, including shooting films for MNET.

Mhlanga is a widely-travelled dancer, choreographer and director of Phakama Mfazi dance ensemble.

The selection of the production entitled Intokozo can be a feather in the cap for Zimbabwe. More than US$100 000 is at stake in the contest.