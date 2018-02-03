CFI: Van Hoog says no need for rights issue

British business tycoon Nicholas van Hoogstraten has ruled out a rights issue and borrowings at the diversified concern CFI Holdings Ltd, saying his family will provide any funding requirements at the group.

— Staff Writers.

The businessman, who pushed out directors from a rival group last year, says he can fund the company.

“Any money that may be required (at CFI), we can provide ourselves from our own funds. Everything in the world that my family owns, we own outright with no mortgages or debt!” he said in e-mailed responses to our enquiries.

According to Hamish Rudland, a majority shareholder in CFI, the group needed US$12 million in new capital.

Rudland told businessdigest last year in an interview that the funds would be split as US$3 million (Farm & City, US$5 million for Agrifoods, US$3 million for Victoria Foods and US$1 million for Glenara Estates).

Van Hoogstraten says he can provide the required funding, obviating the need for a rights issue or bank loans.

“CFI was historically an important and prosperous company. The company will be restored in due course to its former position.

Immediately, we are taking action to recover what we can through a forensic audit of land dealings over the past 10 years as well as fraudulent transactions with so-called financiers, suppliers and advisers.”

This comes as the group reported a profit of US$879 000 for the year-ending September 30 compared to a loss of US$45 million in the prior year. Revenue rose to US$42 million from US$29 million while finance costs declined.

Hamish Rudland, who was instrumental in providing strategic direction to the group since acquiring a majority equity stake in CFI in 2015 after buying a majority equity stake in Zimre Holdings Ltd, said yesterday the results reflected his team’s efforts.

“Yes, we stabilised the business and put it in the right direction. This was a simple process, as the business sells itself and its products; it was just being managed and run in the wrong way,” he said.

Rudland confirmed he was a director at Tefco and did not conceal this fact to CFI and would recuse himself from deliberations involving Tefco.

“I am a director of Tefco finance. This was disclosed to CFI and I always excused myself from any discussions around business between CFI and Tefco. The banks were not keen to lend to cfi so Tefco became a saviour to cover working capital for operations. Van Hoog also never wanted to capitalise the business so no shareholder support.”

On allegations money went missing at Glenara and that he had suppressed an audit report, Rudland said: “Yes, US$1 700,00 went missing. This was during a cash in transit and there was a system breakdown. The financier took the loss as the report could not point at any party or individual.”

In a statement accompanying its financial results, CFI said: “After year-end, Mrs Grace Muradzikwa, Mr Ephraim Chawoneka and Mr Douglas Mamvura resigned from the board after the major shareholder group required their resignations due to their conflict of interest on the Langford Estates transaction and other matters. Mr Hamish Rudland also resigned subsequent to being required to do so by the major shareholder group citing free use of company premises by Swift, an entity in which he has interests and also his involvement in using his influence to suppress an audit report which stated that money had gone missing from Glenara Estates after being collected by Tefco (Pvt) Ltd, a company in which he sits as a director.”

However, Mamvura and Chawoneka insist the allegations against them are “unfounded and spurious” as they were not on the board of CFI when the Langford deal went through.

“An extraordinary general meeting has been requisitioned seeking my removal as a director on spurious and unfounded grounds which for the record are disputed in their entirety. Take note that I fully reserve my rights to pursue the defamatory allegations made against me,” a statement they issued last year reads.

The duo said the transaction Van Hoogstraten is now disputing was approved by the ZSE after following due processes.

The statement also said: “Mr T (Timothy) Nyika resigned after it was discovered that he was implicated in the fraudulent registration of a US$5 million mortgage bond over a group property in favour of Tefco (Pvt) Ltd, a finance company related to Mr H Rudland. This mortgage is in the process of being cancelled and a report has been made to relevant authorities.”

Nyika said he had no comment when asked about the allegations. A call to Muradzikwa’s office had not been responded to at the time of going to print.

Early this year, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange suspended CFI for allegedly breaching the free float requirements of its shares.

Then board chairperson, Muradzikwa, Rudland and directors Mamvura and Chawoneka resigned last year.