Breaking: Justice Chigumba new Zec Chair

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed High Court Judge Priscilla Chigumba as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson, replacing Justice Rita Makarau who resigned in December last year.

By Wongai Zhangazha

Chigumba will be sworn in on Thursday.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections later this year.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed the appointment to the Zimbabwe Independent today.

A former St Ignatius High School student, Chigumba obtained 15 Advanced Level points in 1989. She later obtained a Bachelor of Law degree in the United Kingdom.

After graduating she worked in private practice from 1994. Chigumba joined the Justice and Legal Affairs Ministry as a magistrate in 2004.

She served as a resident magistrate and provincial magistrate before being seconded to work as a senior professional research assistant in the Office of the Chief Justice. She was sworn in as Justice of the High Court in December 2012.

Makarau, who was appointed by former president Robert Mugabe in 2016, resigned without stating official reasons.