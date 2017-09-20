Old Mutual launches fourth Green Zone

FINANCIAL services giant Old Mutual has launched its fourth Green Zone in Zimbabwe as the group seeks to consolidate its market presence and improve operating efficiency.

Speaking at the event, guest of honour Graham Hollick – who was Old Mutual Chief Executive from 1998 – 2004 said Old Mutual has always been an influencer in financial services sector, and the market has always had high levels of confidence in Old Mutual.

He spoke of Old Mutual as a market leader in all aspects of business the company is involved in.

The event was graced by local business leaders, current and retired Old Mutual CEOs and the Groups top clients. Notable among the retired leaders were retired Old Mutual and CABS executives who included former CEOs Luke Ngwerume, Joe Hermann, Graham Hollick and former Chairman Much Masunda.

“Whatever (Old) Mutual does, it turns out to be the biggest, from a life company, to the building society, to asset management, to unit trusts, to short-term, . . . you have to say that you must be doing something right as old Mutual,” said Hollick.

He added: “I was fascinated to hear that we want to develop a world class organisation. I would actually change that, and say you in Zimbabwe do have a world class organisation.

Current Group and Rest of Africa CEO Jonas Mushosho stressed OM’s perseverance under difficult conditions.

“We have come out of all that over the past 120 years and through it all, this organisation has become a national icon and we want to continue like that,” he said.

Guests were able to tour the new Green Zone after the official cutting of the ribbon by the guest of honour.

With two in Harare, one in Zvishavane and another in Bulawayo, Old Mutual Green Zones are designed to be a “one stop shop” for all services of Old Mutual subsidiaries.

They are a modern, client-centred facility, with an integrated approach to improving the client experience. Two more Green Zones are expected to be opened in the country before the end of the year.