Explosive Samba night on the cards

Zimbabwe’s capital is reverberating to high-energy music and dance as the ongoing Harare International Carnival heads to a colourful climax.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

While the city has been abuzz with diverse activities, with art and culture lovers being treated to an assortment of concerts and displays at various venues since the carnival roared into life last week, it is the Samba Night concert this evening, headlined by top Brazilian samba group Momo King and Cuban dancers, that is set to ignite the fireworks.

The South American girls, renowned for leaving merry-makers clamouring for more, are expected to mesmerise festival-goers with yet another taste of their irresistible dances — dressed in skimpy attire.

The samba queens bring glamour, colour and sparkle to the festival and again they have promised fireworks at tonight’s show, where they will exhibit their vigorous samba dances.

The group’s spokesperson, John Montego, promised fireworks at the concert.

“It’s always great and pleasure to be here. We expect to bring a lot of energy and happiness and bring a little bit of our culture, as well as try to get back our culture,” he said.

The famous dancers will share the stage with local performers in the mould of Beverly Sibanda and Zoey Sifelani, who are also not pushovers in the showbiz industry.

Tomorrow, thousands are expected to swarm the central business district for the carnival’s Street Party, which will culminate in a free concert, featuring an array of both local and international acts, that will end on Sunday afternoon at the Civic Centre Grounds

The samba and Cuban dancers will also be the centre of attraction at the Street Party that begins with a march from Kwame Nkrumah Avenue to Simon Muzenda (Fourth) Street, through Jason Moyo Avenue, to Rotten Row and, finally, to Robert Mugabe Way, to the concert venue.

The curtains will come down on Sunday after a week-long fiesta that encompasses a series of events and festivities aimed at advancing the arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe, as well as bringing some cheer to a long-suffering population.