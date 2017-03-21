TSL pins expansion on industrial complex

TSL Ltd (TSL)’s hopes of expanding revenue streams are pinned on a multi-million dollar integrated commercial and industrial complex to be constructed on the company’s 100 hectare land parcel located in Harare South, management has said.

By Taurai Mangudhla

The land, to be developed over a period of about five years as part of a medium-term strategy, is located about 15km from Harare city centre along Masvingo road, CE Washington Matsaire told businessdigest on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday. “It’s in Harare South, after Boka (tobacco Auction Floors), we have land there and it’s about 100 hactares. It’s a considerable size of land but it’s for industrial and commercial developments. We already have warehouses there which you can see when you drive along,” he said.

Currently, Matsaira said, TSL was looking at commencing feasibility studies for the project.

“Again, we are talking of three or five years because it’s long term. We have what we want, but there is a reality for instance to get a project of that magnitude happening requires a lot of funding,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to put a timeframe, but what I can tell you is that it’s a medium term project and if we can finish the feasibility work inside the next 12 to 15 months, we would have done well. After that, we then need to figure out a strategy of how to fundraise.”

Matsaira said the five-year project would be implemented in stages starting with pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, followed by planning, fundraising and then the actual implementation by way of construction and other activities.

The new complex is expected to grow revenue streams for the group, which is currently suffering pressure on its logistics and property units, he said in a trading update for the first quarter of 2017 spanning from November 2016 to end of January 2017. In a trading update for the first quarter Matsaira said the group’s performance remains satisfactory, considering the difficult operating environment with agri-trading operations — comprising Agricura limited, Tobacco Sales Floor, Propak Hessian Limited and Chimayo Investments- expected to benefit from favourable weather patterns.

He said real estate was currently experiencing contraction largely due to pressure on margins as a result of over supply while the logistics business is also experiencing pressure as a result of a downturn of goods having to be moved. Underperformance of the logistics cluster is expected to impact negatively on the group’s performance.

Matsaira said volumes moved in the logistics unit have tumbled with the car rental unit, Avis, recording subdued numbers.

“We have to look for new ways of getting revenues,” he said. The logistics business is made up of Bak Logistics and Avis. Asked to illustrate the significance of the logistics unit to the group in terms of contribution to profits and revenues, Matsaira said the group’s business units are generally balanced.

“Our business is generally well balanced.

We have got agri cluster, we have got logistics and so on, so contributions are generally balanced.

The crucial point is that this diversity actually helps to create the balance because when one is down the other can support. If you go through our history two years ago, the logistics was up so they are well balanced,” he said.

In its last full financial year report for the period ended October 2016, TSL reported a 3% decline in revenues to US$47,3 million. Profit for the year went down to US$3,15 million from US$3,25 million in 2015.