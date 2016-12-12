TreeEco partners Forestry Commission in celebrating National Tree Planting Day

LOCAL forestry company, TreeEco on Friday joined many Zimbabweans in celebrating National Tree Planting Day as the country pushes for reforestation.

TreeEco is a Zimbabwean registered company leading the growing, planting and monitoring of indigenous and fruit tree species in Zimbabwe. TreeEco is co-owned by Wild Is Life Foundation.

The event was, which was celebrated Danckwerts primary school was aimed at instilling a culture of caring for the environment, and investing in the future.

Tree species that were planted are drawn from TreeEco’s suite of “utility trees”. These are indigenous and fruits tree species that are selected based on the usefulness and hardiness. The trees planted at the school were: mango, paw paw, moringa, orange and crotons.

“Trees have multiple long lasting benefits and are a vital tool in the defending against the challenges of climate change and poverty,” the company said in a statement.

TreeEco works closely with Forestry Commission and other stakeholders in Zimbabwe. As part of its contribution to National Tree Planting Day TreeEco has donated 1000 trees (Moringa Olifera and Croton Megalocarpus) to Forestry Commission for its tree planting activities.-Staff Writer