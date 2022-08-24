Zimbabwe Annual Investor Forum: We have a plan for suspended Old Mutual, PPC counters – ZSE

EPAPER
By The Zimbabwe Independent

By Kudzai Kuwaza
THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange chief executive Justin Bgoni has revealed that there is a now a plan to solve the conundrum of the suspended Old Mutual and PPC counters from the local bourse.

Responding to a question over the suspended counters at the inaugural Investment Forum held by the Zimbabwe Independent and Piggy Bank Advisors, Bgoni said the bourse has held meetings and have come with a plan which they will announce within the next two months.

“We have been working with the regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission and we have a way forward. We hope that we will be able to reveal it in a month or two,” Bgoni said.

The suspension of the counters has resulted in the prejudicing of thousands of shareholders.

More to follow…

