Chimanikire scoops two awards

TANYARADZWA NHARI

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe deputy chief executive officer Roy Chimanikire won two awards at the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ) Director of the Year Awards (DOYA) event in Harare last weekend.

Chimanikire was awarded the Director of the Year award and the Director of the Year in the “Large and Listed Companies” category.

He thanked the Institute for promoting excellence and in raising the standards of corporate governance best practice in Zimbabwe.

Chimanikire also acknowledged his company’s Group CEO, Douglas Mboweni, for his leadership and support, as well as the company’s management and staff, for their contribution in getting him this recognition.

“I would like to especially thank my Group CEO, Dr Douglas Mboweni, for his strong leadership, and the entire Econet family – our management and staff. I also want to acknowledge the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Board for its unwavering support of the company,” Chimanikire said.

The DOYA Awards, which were introduced in Zimbabwe by the IoDZ in 2005, recognise the achievement of a single individual in Zimbabwe, who has distinguished him or herself as a board member. The award is meant to recognise an individual’s contribution to his or her respective board’s direction, strategy, and corporate social responsibility.

This year’s awards event was running under the theme ESG for Greater Transparency and Sustainability.

Chimanikire, who is deputy CEO but also doubles as Econet’s finance director, was instrumental in helping the leading the telecoms company achieve its corporate goals over the last decade.

During the period under review, Econet launched the country’s first high-speed Fifth Generation (5G) mobile broadband technology. 5G is a key digital infrastructure that is poised to position Zimbabwe as a digital economy, as well as enhance the country’s digital innovation and economic competitiveness.

In addition to contributing over ZW$31 billion (US$65,9 million at the current interbank rate of US$1:ZW$470) to the fiscus through taxes, Econet also implemented various environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives in its quest to create a sustainable future in the communities it serves.

A qualified chartered accountant and a former senior partner at Deloitte & Touche, who joined the Econet Group in 2009, Chimanikire is also a past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe. He said the past two years have seen very difficult operating conditions in the country, forcing Econet to review its business model in order to respond to the changes in the operating environment.

“In doing so, we have provided major societal and economic contributions to communities right across Zimbabwe at a critical time in our country,” Chimanikire said in his brief remarks after receiving the awards.

“At Econet we remain committed in ensuring we maintain a sustainable business in a challenging operating environment, whilst enabling national development through technology. In pursuit of our sustainability agenda, we continue working closely with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure we are an empowering contributor to the social and economic development of the country.

“We continually hold ourselves accountable for our performance, celebrating our achievements but taking stock of the areas where we can do more.”

Chimanikire was appointed to the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe board in February 2016 as finance director. In 2020, he was appointed deputy CEO of the listed company.

Other categories for the winners included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year, Chairperson of the Year, Small-and Medium-Sized Enterprises, State-Owned Enterprises and Parastatals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations, Woman Director of the Year and Young Director of the Year (aged 35 or younger).

The winners in various categories included George Mpala, the CEO at World Class Motors, Nkosinathi Ncube, CEO at Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) and Eunice Hove, the director of Helpline Zimbabwe.

Tjeludo Ndlovu, the CEO of Edgars Stores, Blessing Mudavanhu, CEO at CBZ Holdings Limited and Marc Holtzman, chairperson at CBZ and Farai Chimambo of ZODSAT Global Limited were also winners in various categories.