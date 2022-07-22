AMH CEO recognised

MTHANDAZO NYONI

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) group chief executive Kenias Mafukidze has been recognised by the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (Zist) as one of the country’s leading strategic minds.

Zist is a local think-tank responsible for solution-oriented ideas and focused thinking in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Announcing the list in the latest strategist magazine, Zist chief executive Eric Muzamhindo said their focus and main thrust was to provide strategy through engagements and critical thinking.

“Zimbabwe needs cognitive knowledge to develop a proper economic recovery framework for total transformation. Mindset transformation is key for positivity using home-grown solutions,” he said.

“To this end, in this edition, we profile entrepreneurs who in their various fields have exhibited some of the qualities that we at Zist are endeavouring to introduce, develop and strengthen in Zimbabwe and abroad,” Muzamhindo said.

“Zimbabwe represents a unique case of sharp minds pioneering, striving, and succeeding in an economic environment that can at the very least be described as challenging. We sincerely hope that the profiles that show, in some cases, how successful entrepreneurs have risen from humble roots will inspire others to greater heights.”

Muzamhindo said profiling success stories will also begin the conversation around strategic thinking in earnest by tapping not only into the existing knowledge base of these entrepreneurs but also beginning the process of creating a collective that will foster strategic engagements.

“There is no doubt, Africa is rising. Africa remains the only continent whose capacity for growth now and in the future is so vast that the only limitation is the extent to which plans are executed following clear strategies,” he said.

“With multimillion dollar projects planned across the continent over the next few decades, it is critical that the leaders, entrepreneurs, and general populace truly recognise that we are standing on the cusp of something truly special if our thinking is right!

“The role of strategic thinking in this progressive future can never be over-emphasised. We sincerely look forward to you joining us on this journey of shaping this future.”

Mafukidze is a development economist, entrepreneur and chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience.

A mergers and acquisition specialist, Mafukidze has structured a number of transactions in the country and region.

In addition to being a chartered accountant, he also holds an MBA from Manchester University and a Master in Philosophy degree in Development Finance from Stellenbosch University. He has served and sits on a number of both public and private boards in the country. He is a founder of the CEO Roundtable and a past president of the Zimbabwe Economics Society.

Mafukidze was recognised alongside Econet Wireless Zimbabwe chief executive Douglas Mboweni, Nyaradzo Group founder Philip Mataranyika, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO Winnie Muchanyuka, Picco Construction CEO Rinos Mautsa and ophthalmologist, philanthropist and arts benefactor Dr Solomon Guramatunhu.

The list also includes Taly and Nash founder Geraldine Zikwature, Dandemutande Investments chief executive Never Ncube, Innosimm Investments founder Innocent Nehohwa, Click and Pay chief executive Lee Masuka, Glytime Foods founder Lesley Takudzwa Marange, Arda chief executive Tinotenda Mhiko, Richesse founder Taitus Madzara and Zodsat chief executive Arnold Chimambo.