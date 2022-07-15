US$10m for Warren Hills Golf Course

SUNSHINE Developments (Private) Limited says it will sink US$10 million into the development of Warren Hills Golf Course into a world class championship course.

However, delays in obtaining approvals from the City of Harare have frustrated the implementation of the project.

The project is one of the many which Sunshine Developments is working on in a private public-partnership with the City of Harare.

Sunshine Developments is a joint venture company between Alpha Holdings and Harare City Council. In terms of the agreement, Harare provides land and its partner brings in capital.

Sunshine Developments director Ken Sharpe told the Zimbabwe Independent that after 14 years, they were yet to get permits for the Warren Hills project.

“As you can see today, we still do not have the permit in Warren Hills. The change of use is still in the process of being finalised. But we had the architectural plans drawn up 14 years ago. It is so disappointing that the city is taking so long as our partner to give us the approvals when other people are developing the city all around us,” he said.

“We, as the developer, will put millions of dollars into improving the land before any value can be realised. The reality on this development is that we are spending US$5 million to improve the golf course.

“That US$5 million is the cost we will spend on the golf course to improve it, which will take about two years of improvements, landscaping and earthworks value creation. We are investing US$10 million and the benefit is that we are increasing value when you take something that is worth nothing and you make it to a US100 million.”

Sharpe added that the motive was to offer a world-class product having engaged top designers from Spain, Portugal, South Africa, Dubai and France. The facility will offer a five-star luxury hotel, a shopping centre and amenities that will include a tennis academy and swimming pools. There will be residential villas, townhouses, apartments and retirement apartments with assisted care and medical facilities.

“We believe it’s the first development in Zimbabwe and the first in sub-Saharan Africa that will offer branded residences. We are quite excited about the project and we look forward to our partner approving the concept and allowing us to continue with the development process,” Sharpe said.

Harare City Council spokesperson Innocent Ruwende said: “Town planning processes are underway”.

Meanwhile, in our edition of July 1, 2022 we published on our page 6 a story headlined City of Harare losing millions through revenue leakages in which we quoted Council Minutes of an audit council meeting held on May 19, 2021. We have since established that the information contained in the minutes was inaccurate about the joint venture between Sunshine Developments and City of Harare. For this we sincerely apologise to Sunshine Developments for the inconvenience caused. – Staff Writer.