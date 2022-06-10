Nomcebo happy ‘Jerusalema’ reached highest earning status

Nomcebo Zikode has celebrated the hit single Jersusalema becoming the highest earning gold status song in South Africa.

The singer took to her Instagram timeline to reflect on her musical journey since the song she wrote and sang went viral and became a global hit after its release in 2020.

“I wrote and performed Jerusalema in my language, isiZulu. The success it has had has been recognised around the world and today it is the highest earning song in SA, earning gold status @riaa_awards,” she wrote.

Nomcebo said though some have tried to downplay her success, the achievement was the tip of the iceberg because she was yet to mark many more milestones.

“My story is far from over. I have lived an amazing life with great people who have helped me throughout my ups and downs. Though some people have attempted to dim my light and downplay my work and achievement.

“I am proud of myself and I know my voice will forever be synonymous with this great accomplishment. Thank you God and thank you to all my supporters. Kazi iyozala nkomoni.”

Master KG also recently took to his Twitter timeline to celebrate the achievement.

“Jerusalema is now RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) certified ‘gold’ in the US following the sales of 500 000 units.”

Due to the success of the song, Nomcebo and Master KG’s careers catapulted to international status. They have performed in countries across the globe, and have been affiliated with and featured renowned American stars in their music.

Despite the song being certified gold, Nomcebo claims she has not benefited from the royalties.

In July 2021 the singer released a statement saying she had been “ridiculed” for asking for her incentives and would continue fighting to get what is hers.

“I have not been paid a cent by the label for Jerusalema despite the song’s global success. I have been ridiculed with efforts to marginalise my contribution,” she said.

Open Mic publicist Brendon Maseko shared a statement on social media in response saying they were struggling to come to a consensus on the percentage split on the royalties.

“We can confirm that during the creation of the song Master KG (the main artist) and Nomcebo Zikode (the featured artist) agreed on sharing 50/50 of Master KG’s earnings. The featured artists’ agreement, which reflected an equal split between the two artists, was drafted last November for both parties to sign.

“Nomcebo Zikode through her legal team reviewed the contract and proposed a higher percentage. Since then there have been back and forth engagements,” read part of the statement. — TshisaLIVE.