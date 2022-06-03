Nissan unveils the new Terra

SATURDAY May 28, 2022, not only saw the crushing of Liverpool FC to Real Madrid in Paris at the UEFA Champions league finals but the birth of a beast in the Nissan stable.

Nissan Clover Leaf Motors had an evening to remember as they unveiled a new truck at the Masasa showroom.

What most were not aware of was that before the game they had a surprise visitor which is bound to take the SUV segment head on. The new vehicle is expected to bring stiff competition to a segment which has now become a dog eat dog sector.

All settled and ready to have some eats as they waited for the UEFA final game, guests were in awe as the new Nissan Terra made its debut. It was ushered through the glass doors into the showroom by the renowned poetry Albert Nyathi.

His voice roared the vehicle to life as he spoke words in most Zimbabwean indigenous languages. Many were geared for the product presentation and to know more about the beast whose headlamps were described by Albert as sharp and alert like an eagle.

Nyathi’s description of the Terra reminded me of how sharp and precise lightning strikes through a dark cloud giving. The game then came as dessert as the launch of the Terra had officially been the main course for the evening.

One thing drivers can be assured of is that wherever one goes on a planned or unplanned journey, the Nissan Terra will turn it into a full-on, family adventure, no matter what the activity.

The Nissan Terra offers all-terrain tough, tech and family safety in a package that caters for something special to everyone.

The new Nissan Terra reflects confidence and refinement from every angle. Its sculpted body is daring as it is elegant; dynamic stylish chrome accents; low-profile aluminum roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels to take on the world with in style. One can safely say it was made for Africa with Zimbabwe in mind too since our most of our roads are not in a good state.

When it comes to the interior, it offers best-in-class interior space. Three rows with seven seats are arranged in an amphitheatre-style giving all passengers better visibility. Conveniences include a fold-out armrest with cupholders, climate control and multiple USB and 12V charging points offering something special in every seat.

For those in-love with technology and cannot do without entertainment on the road, it has an impressively large 9-inch touchscreen display which shows information, music, and contacts. There is also a premium sound with an 8-speaker bose sound system. Thanks to Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the Terra keeps up with you and your tech, wherever your adventure.

When it comes to power and performance, the Terra competes with other big trucks.

Whether it’s rush hour traffic or pouring rain, count on the muscle, efficiency and safety you need to get you through it comfortably.

Experience ultimate torque and efficiency in the 2.5litre DDTI intercooled turbo diesel engine. Combined with a 7-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission, you will be sure to have all the power and all the control for a thrilling driving experience.

If you thought the Germans were big on technology, wait until you drive the new Terra. Equipped with capability that is ready for new adventures you will enjoy journey embarked on. With tough engineering plus advanced technology shift your drive to a different scale. A durable suspension and a rigid fully boxed ladder frame resist bending and twisting to keep you moving over tough terrains. Add 800mm water wading depth and your crew is ready for anything.

The Nissan Terra adapts to your needs. With the 60/40 split-folding second row and a 50/50 split third row, the Terra gives you endless cargo-carrying options that takes the hassle out of packing and unpacking so that you can get the most out of your day. Fold all the seats flat to reveal the longest flat luggage floor in this car segment.

Take the world on together, in the Nissan Terra. For a test drive, motoring enthusiasts can visit the Nissan Clover Leaf Motors in Masasa, Harare and Bulawayo. – STAFF WRITER