Kadoma land scammer in trouble

MTHANDAZO NYONI/LORRAINE NDEBELE

A KADOMA real estate agent Tamburai Zezere is allegedly defrauding home seekers through selling land belonging to private owners, the Zimbabwe Independent has learnt.

Zezere is allegedly using a company called Taxbrook Trading (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Taxbrook Land Developers, documents show.

But there are indications that Taxbrook is owned by Trevor Kandukutu, who dismissed any links with Zezere. Kandukutu was confronted by raging victims seeking to recover their money. It has emerged that over a year, some of the victims were given fake offer letters by Zezere.

One of the victims, Hazel Mhlanga, told the Independent she bought a residential stand measuring 247 square metres valued at US$4 322 but later discovered the land did not belong to Zezere.

“I paid US$1 110 as a down-payment but later realised that I had been conned. I approached Zezere for a refund but he was evasive.

“From the US$1 110 I had paid, I was only given back US$300 by his brother. When I call him, he always promises to call me back so that he gives me something but he never does,” Mhlanga said.

“Kandukutu said he never received any money from Zezere concerning my stand, nor did Emmanuel Mavata the landowner. Both of them never received money and are both saying he is a fraudster who took advantage of me and stole money from me using the name Taxbrook,” she added.

Mavata said he was not in partnership with Zezere.

“Yes, he is using our land without our knowledge. But the only person he defrauded was Mhlanga, and last year I stopped him when he wanted to do the same thing to someone else,” Mavata said.

Kandukutu could not be reached for comment. Contacted for comment on the matter, Zezere promised to call back but did not do so. Several efforts to contact him drew blanks as he kept cutting the calls off.

Mhlanga said she reported Zezere to the police (report number RRB 5034681) but the matter is yet to be heard in courts (case number Cr No 44/04/22). Mhlanga said Zezere brags of connections in high offices.

“This guy calls himself a lawyer, a messenger of court and sells stands. He is stealing our hard-earned money and being a girl child, we need to be protected from these vultures,” Mhlanga said.