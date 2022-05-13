Rwanda genocide fugitive found buried at Mbudzi

TINASHE MAKICHI

THE more than two-decade-long hunt for one of the world’s most wanted Rwandan genocide fugitives Protais Mpiranya has come to end after his grave was found at Granville Cemetery in Harare.

Mpiranya, the former commander of the presidential guard of the Rwandan army, had been on the run for 27 years charged with war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

As first reported by the Zimbabwe Independent on April 29, an intensive investigation was launched to ascertain the authenticity of reports of Mpiranya’s death some 10 years ago.

Latest reports say Mpiranya’s body was found laid under a grave bearing a false name, Sambao Ndume, which a team of UN investigators tracked to Granville Cemetery.

Reports further say his body was exhumed last month and with the help of DNA analysis by a pathologist from The Netherlands, the remains were confirmed to be his.