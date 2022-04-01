Dangerous places to avoid in Africa

Continued from… Dangerous places in Africa

Libya

Exotic landscapes and picturesque ancient sites make Libya a beautiful country. Sadly, this Islamic nation is one of the most dangerous places in Africa because of the ongoing civil war. The talks to end the second civil war in Libya continue to this day, but not much has changed in the last few years.

Many Libyan tour companies have ceased operation and some airports in the country are closed altogether. The risk of attack on commercial transportation might be the biggest threat in this African nation.

According to the US State Department, the threat of crime and kidnapping for ransom in Libya is high, especially for Westerners and U.S. citizens. Violent extremist activity is quite common in Libya and terrorist groups are known to target tourist spots such as shopping malls, restaurants, airports, and hotels. Numerous Islamic and tribal militias cause trouble even in larger cities such as Tripoli and Surman.

Mali

With a population of about 19 million people, Mali is the eighth-biggest country in Africa. Its economy relies mostly on agriculture and mining.

It is also worth mentioning that this African nation is the 3rd greatest gold producer on the continent. Mali was a relatively safe destination to visit until 2012 when rebels seized control of northern territory.

The Tuareg and various other rebel factions fought each other at the time, but the French-led Malian national forces manage to defeat them and take back the majority of the occupied northern rebel territory.

However, the political instability in Mali is a serious issue to this day. According to the US State Department, western tourists should avoid travel to Mali because of armed robbery, kidnapping, and violent crime.

The worst areas for these problems are the central and northern parts of Mali.

For instance, in 2017, an armed group of terrorists killed 5 people near the capital city of Bamako at a tourist resort.

Another example is the hostage situation at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako when over 170 were held against their will by armed terrorists.

According to the Global Peace Index, the most dangerous countries in Africa in 2020 are South Sudan, Somalia, and the Central African Republic.

The GPI rank is based on everything from crime statistics to the political and governmental situation in these African countries. If you wish to travel solo to these places, you should think twice before purchasing airline tickets. So, the most dangerous country in Africa is South Sudan.

It is actually one of the most dangerous destinations in the world, ranking right next to Syria and Afghanistan.

The threat of armed conflicts, kidnapping, and crime in South Sudan is quite high. Due to years of civil war, many civilians have access to a bunch of weapons in the country.

We should also mention that many mines can be found in rural areas. If you are planning to visit South Sudan as a journalist/reporter, you should know that journalism without permission from the local South Sudanese Media Authority is considered illegal.

Surprisingly, entering this African country is relatively easy. All you need to do is to obtain a visa and a vaccination for yellow fever which is quite common in Africa.

Where is the safest place?

If you are looking for the safest place in Africa, you should definitely pay a visit to Botswana.

According to the GSI, Botswana is the safest nation on the continent. This landlocked country is nestled in the heart of Southern Africa and offers a wide range of cool tourist attractions.

Travelers can visit the world-famous Central Kalahari Game Reserve and see wild dogs, giraffes, cheetahs, and other animals.

There is also the Okavango Delta where you will find a bunch of big cats. Other attractions in Botswana include the Tsodilo World-Heritage site, Chobe National Park, and Moremi Game Reserve.

We should mention that nearly 40% of the nation’s territory is taken by wildlife areas and nature parks. The tourism industry is well-organized and all guests are kept safe while enjoying their safari adventures.

The economy in Botswana is quite strong and the government is known to be politically stable. The levels of corruption are low and tourists have access to medical services. The good news is also there is no visa required to enter Botswana. However, if you are entering the nation from yellow fever endemic countries, you are required to get vaccinated. An interesting fact is that according to GPI, Botswana is actually safer than a dozen of European countries.

There is no shortage of safe destinations to visit in Africa. For instance, Ethiopia is a beautiful country that attracts many tourists seeking adventure. — jtgtrveller.