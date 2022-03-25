Tehn Diamond proposes to Miss Chindiya

ZIMBABWEAN hip-hop rapper and actor Tendai Ryan Nguni, better known by his stage name Tehn Diamond, has proposed to his long-time girlfriend Michelina Chindiya.

Tehn Diamond who is popularly known for his role on Zimbabwe’s first Netflix film, Cookoff has decided to take his relationship with the gorgeous fitness trainer and private wealth manager to the next level.

Their engagement came as a surprise as no one had an idea that the two were in a relationship. They kept their relationship on the low. Netizens are astounded by how they kept their engagement a secret for five whole months.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Michelina, who is popularly known as Miss Chindiya, shared a video of their romantic engagement. Captioning the video, the socialite wrote: “30.10.21 — I said yes to my best friend Mr Pretzel.”

Comedian King Kandoro (@kingkandoro) congratulated Miss Chindiya, tweeting: “Makorokoto Mikey!!”

Congratulations were also in order from dancer and entertainer Kiki Mapanzure (@kikimassbabe), who also tweeted: “Congratulations hun … May God bless your Union. You have taught me a certain level of privacy I really wish for, from myself, my man and people around me. My mom always says some special moments are to meditate & celebrate alone before inviting the world to celebrate with you.”

Miss Chindiya shared a video of the proposal at an undisclosed venue with white décor with a background inscribed the words “We finish what we start”. The décor consisted white lanterns suspended from tree branches and on a paved walkway.

“It all felt like a dream,” Miss Chindiya captioned one of the pictures going with the décor arrangement. — Staff Writer/Online.