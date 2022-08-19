Inaugural investment indaba on next week

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) — the publishers of the leading business weekly, the Zimbabwe Independent, NewsDay and The Standard — in partnership with PiggybankAdvisor, will host its inaugural annual investor forum in Harare next week on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Investment Forum will be held under the theme, “Sustainable Long-Term Investment Options”.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the keynote speaker at the forum.

Among the presenters will be Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe deputy governor Jesimen Chipika, Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency acting chief executive Duduzile Shinya, Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe acting chief executive Gerald Dzangare, Zimbabwe Stock Exchange direct head Kuda Mundowozi and Mangwana Capital managing director Benedict Mbanga.

Policy makers, parastatal executives, insurance firms, individuals, development finance institutions and financial service providers will attend the forum.

Some of the key objectives of the forum include improving public utilities investments options, financial literacy levels while increasing the participation of individuals on local and global investment markets.

Other areas to be covered are around economics, parastatal reforms and corporate governance in the public sector. Stock market investing and personal finance issues will also be under discussion.

AMH group chief executive officer Kenias Mafukidze said the investment forum aims to spur foreign and domestic investment.

He said: “The intention is to mobilise not just international investors, but also tap into our own local investors so they think long term. We have a vibrant insurance industry which should be encouraged to put resources into long term investments.

“Let us not forget that we have close to US$1 billion in diaspora remittances that are coming into Zimbabwe in an unstructured way. That money should be harnessed for long term infrastructural developments.”

Mafukidze pointed out that there was need to clean up governance structures in state entities to make them suitable for long term investments.

“The opportunities are huge and exciting. These are the issues the stakeholders will be seized with at the investment forum,” he said.

PiggybankAdvisor founder and chief executive Batanai Matsika said the investment forum will unlock ways of boosting the Zimbabwe’s investment profile.

“The Zimbabwe Investment Forum is a key event that we have developed that brings together the public and private sector to not only discuss issues about investment products but also devise solutions to some of the key capital raising issues,” he said.

Matsika said the theme addressed the need to develop and support innovative financial products and exploit how the country can benefit from the capital markets in terms of restructuring and financing key operations.

He added that the investment forum would be used as a platform to educate and showcase some of the investment products being developed such as the Exchange Traded Funds and the Real Estate Investment Trust.

Matsika said there would be an awards ceremony for those who have excelled in attracting the much-needed foreign and domestic investment. — Staff Writer.