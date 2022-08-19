Global reporting standards for SMEs

Owen Mavengere

PREPARING financial statements is often daunting, particularly if one is not an accounting expert. Locally though, even the experts have been having a torrid time with the exchange rates and hyperinflation.

We are all too familiar with the challenges that we are currently facing even for large entities, such as those listed or other public interest entities.

This, therefore, might beg the question, just based on the title, is my article relevant in the first place?

I am a person who believes in making lemonade always, with life’s lemons. Therefore, now would be the ideal time for Small to Medium Enterprises to start looking at reporting. What better time to learn when there are challenges? One is essentially trained in an environment that is tougher than what they are likely to experience for the rest of their existence.

What are IFRS standards?

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are arguably the most widely used guidelines when it comes to preparation of financial statements across the globe.

Currently, over 140 jurisdictions require the use of these standards while they are also permitted in many more. This is done under the banner of the IFRS Foundation.

As per the IFRS website, the IFRS Foundation is a not-for-profit, public interest organisation established to develop high-quality, understandable, enforceable and globally accepted accounting and sustainability disclosure standards — IFRS Standards — and to promote and facilitate adoption of the standards.

The standards are developed by two standard-setting boards, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the newly created International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

The IASB sets IFRS Accounting Standards and the ISSB sets IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards.

There has been extensive coverage of the newly formed ISSB due to the excitement around ESG. I could not resist just mentioning this as it is something I am passionate about.

However, coming back to the accounting standards, there is an article by Samantha Sango, which explains what IFRS standards are in a less technical way than I have done above.

To read more about demystifying these standards please refer to the article Demystifying the International financial reporting standards, Zimbabwe Independent, 19/11/2021.

Financial statements

The IASB’s standards are designed with a focus on profit-oriented entities with a view to providing guidelines on preparation of general-purpose financial statements and other financial reporting.

As per the IFRS website, general purpose financial statements are directed towards the common information needs of a wide range of users, for example, shareholders, creditors, employees and the public at large.

The objective of financial statements is to provide information about the financial position, performance and cash flows of an entity that is useful to those users in making economic decisions.

In other words, the “general purpose financials” are meant to share key information with a wide range of stakeholders on the performance of a profit-oriented entity.

I keep repeating the profit-orientation, because I know this is something that will resonate with SMEs. Apart from addressing a specific need or making a difference, we also have the profit motive which is a key reason for the existence of SMEs.

Without profit incentive it might not be worthwhile for a good number of SMEs to exist. This may then bring questions from the not-for-profit sector in terms of the applicability of these standards.

The short response would be these standards are not necessarily the best for the not-for-profit sector, hence the project by Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and Humentum to come up with a set of standards for the not-for-profit entities. Coming back to profit-orientation, the IFRS standards have several benefits if adopted. This leads to the next section.

Benefit of IFRS compliant financials

The first one in my view simply comes from the fact that at the back of the standard setters’ mind the word profit sits somewhere. This therefore simply means that the performance and position of an entity can be easily established.

Entities, without proper measurement systems, often risk running somewhat blindly only to realise much later that the profit expected is not being met, or worse the entity is running losses.

I must hasten to mention though, that, over and above IFRS financials it is also important to make use of management accounts which can be further tweaked for internal decision-making purposes.

The general-purpose financials have the advantage that they are generalised and thus can be made use of by many stakeholders, the key ones being lenders and investors. I singled out lenders and investors because these two are a key factor when it comes to the growth of an entity through the capital they can provide.

The phrase “audited financial statements” is also usually seen as a requirement for accessing certain funding or contracts. The contracts aspect introduced a third stakeholder which is potential customers. The financials therefore are a step towards breaking into what I call the large corporate status. I believe all SMEs should aim to grow, therefore investing in financial reporting is a must.

Full IFRS versus IFRS for SMEs

Admittedly, the full set of IFRS standards are somewhat complex for a micro or small entity. This is the reason why the scaled down IFRS for SMEs standards are a good starting point for the SMEs in Zimbabwe. The IASB highlights that the IFRS for SMEs is based on full IFRS with modifications to reflect the needs of users of SMEs’ financial statements and cost-benefit considerations.

The cost-benefit considerations are important because the size of the SMEs was taken into account when the standards were somewhat scaled down. The essence of the financials is not lost, but the investment into the process is lessened taking into cognisance the fact that SMEs will likely not have the manpower and resources of the large entities.

Conclusion

SMEs should start to invest in financial reporting using the International Financial Reporting Standard for Small and Medium-sized Entities (IFRS for SMEs) which have been tailored with SMES in mind.

This will be one of the many ingredients for growth of the SMEs as per the benefits I summarised above. A vibrant SMEs sector will no doubt positively impact society at large.