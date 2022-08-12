Vincent tips young brother for golf greatness

GOLF star Scott Vincent is tipping a great career for younger brother, Kieran, after the highly-talented golfing siblings made an impressive start in the opening round of the US$1,5 million International Series Singapore.

The Vincent brothers are playing in their first event as professionals in the Asian Tour event which teed off yesterday on the Tampines Course at the Tanah Merah Country Club, widely regarded as one of the leading and most prestigious golf destinations in Singapore and the Asia region.

Scott, who is aiming for back-to-back victories on the Asian Tour after clinching the International Series England in June got his campaign off to a superb start after firing a scintillating bogey-free eight-under-par 64 in the opening round.

The St John’s College alumni took the clubhouse lead after the morning session ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana and Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and Korean Kyongjun Moon, who carded 67s — in severe sauna-like conditions.

Kieran also made a solid start in his first event on the Asian Tour when he returned a 68 to finish four shots of the lead.

Kieran, who turned professional two months ago earned a special invite following a successful start to his pro career on the PGA Tour Canada.

Since turning professional, Kieran has made the cut in six of the seven events he had started and 30-year old Scott is expecting great things of his 24-year-old sibling.

“He is a great player. I have no doubt he will do something really special with his golf, and whether it is here or whether it is down the road it is going to be really good to see him playing well because he is very capable and we will just see how he does coming in,” said Scott.

The Zimbabwean Olympian is this week making his first appearance on the Asian Tour since his one-shot victory in the US$2 million event at Slaley Hall in England in June which came a week after he had won the Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour on May 29.

Since his back-to-back wins, Vincent has been a regular feature in the star-studded LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Yesterday, he was once again in inspired form in the Asian Tour’s new raft of million-dollar plus events.

“It was a great day, just got off to a really nice start, and then the momentum just kept going. As I have said before I am just out here trying to be a little better each day,” said Scott on his first round performance.

“Today was a really good day, a lot of things went my way, a lot of putts went in, so it was a good challenge trying to stay present and stay in the moment and enjoy each stage and not get too far ahead. Yeah, so that was the big challenge today and the golf was phenomenal.” — Staff Writer.