AMH scrutiny welcome: Masunda

By Staff Writer

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) strives to deliver accurate and impartial news to its consumers and stakeholders despite the hate spread against its journalists and editors, Editorial Advisory Board of Trustees chairman Muchadeyi Masunda has said.

This comes after a conserted campaign by various quarters spreading hate towards the media group’s journalists and editors on their reportage.

Masunda said AMH is the largest independent media house in Zimbabwe that constantly faces public scrutiny which is a welcome challenge. AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern Eye and Weekly Digest, a digital publication. The group also operates Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services (Hstv).

“AMH strives to encourage robust debate, patriotism and tolerance among Zimbabweans. The Editorial Advisory Board of Trustees plays a significant role in this regard.

“While we have seen different quarters spreading hate against our journalists and editors, we reiterate that we are fully behind them in what they seek to achieve in building a new Zimbabwe for which all Zimbabweans are yearning,” Masunda said.

He said the company strives to be different in the publications’ reporting, bringing a full account of news to its consumers so that they do not remain in the dark as well as enable them to make uninformed decisions.

“Our publications are duty-bound to reflect Zimbabwe as they see it, being non-judgmental, objective and fair. As an independent media house, our publications will strive to dig where others don’t, give voice to the voiceless, shine a light in dark places, scrutinise the executive and hold the powerful to account,” Masunda added.

He noted that AMH offers quality journalism that is beyond comparison, professional, credible, reliable, trustworthy, dependable and totally transparent, prioritising readers and advertisers while taking heed of their concerns and grievances.

“The Editorial Advisory Board of Trustees is one access point and platform for achieving transparency and accountability. AMH is committed to listening and improving our standards of journalism and the Editorial Board of Trustees is there to ensure just that,” he said.

In addition to an editorial charter, AMH has an Ombudsman to ensure the company’s journalists follow the AMH Pledge, NewsDay Guiding Principles and Social Media Policy. AMH also subjects itself to scrutiny and dispute resolution mechanisms by its peers through the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) and Media Institute of Zimbabwe and independent institutions that promote Press freedom.

“Should readers of our publications and news makers alike feel that the coverage in any of the AMH platforms, print or digital has failed to deliver on the pledges set out above and, where we may have failed on issues of impartiality, objectivity and fairness, we encourage them to please make their submissions to:ombudsman@alphamedia.co.zw,” Masunda said.