Meet the Class of 2022

Andrew Muzamhindo

Analyst

There is nothing more exciting than the arrival of new vehicle models on the local market. This year we are expecting a number of new models to grace our dealerships. The world may be changing due to the Covid-19 pandemic but that does not stop manufacturers planning ahead. From bakkies to SUVs, we will look at some of the new models set for debut this year. There’s a lot to look forward to across all categories but we will look at the ones that are likely to get the market into conversations. Last year I predicted that the P-Series would cause waves on the market. It did. It is now part of the discussion whenever you need a new bakkie.

The Jeep Gladiator will disrupt the market in 2022. A gladiator (Latin: gladiator, “swordsman”, from gladius, “sword”) was an armed combatant who entertained audiences in the Roman Republic and Roman Empire in violent confrontations with other gladiators, wild animals, and condemned criminals. This is one bakkie that will entertain Zimbabweans as it will dismantle all obstacles put before it. Nothing beats a Jeep when it comes to conquering the untamed and rugged roads

For years, enthusiasts clamoured for a bakkie version of the revered Jeep Wrangler. A few years back, the automaker finally obliged. The 2022 Jeep Gladiator is a double-cab bakkie with a 5-foot cargo bed and more off-road prowess than most vehicles you’ll find on the road. From the front seats forward, the Gladiator looks and feels nearly identical to the Wrangler it’s based on. And as with the Wrangler, you can remove the Gladiator’s roof to get a full in-the-sun motoring experience.

The Gladiator is powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 engine that produces 210 kW and 353 Nm of torque routed through a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic. It can give you a burst of 100km/h within 9 seconds. That is in the same breath as the Ford Ranger but faster than the Toyota Hilux.

Lest we forget the Navara that was launched at the end last year. While a 2.5-litre petrol engine is available on entry-level models, the popular selection is the 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 140 kW and 450 Nm in its high-power trim. A lower power alternative is available on SE models, yielding 120 kW and 403 Nm instead. The Pro-2X model is fitted with the high power 140 kW version that can tow up to 3 500 kg braked and 750 kg unbraked. This mill is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to the rear wheels in the case of the Pro-2X model.

There will be a new Hilux, Isuzu and Ford Ranger as well. The P-Series will remain a threat. Without doubt these will be part of the bakkie “royal rumble” in 2022

On the SUV side the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series is set to try and re-establish its dominance in a market that has been penetrated by new entrances such as Haval H9, the new Range Rover. The challenge with not constantly improving your product like what the Land Cruiser did for years is you get left behind techwise, and you encourage your clients to shop around. Some will try new products and never come back.

It is bound to face more competition from the all new Jeep Grand Cherokee. I know when we think Jeep we think Wrangler. Who doesn’t love a Wrangler? But the name Jeep is known for the rough-and-tumble. The Grand Cherokee is part of that equation. It is every bit as important to the success of the famed off-road brand in terms of sales. Its appeal is bolstered by the fact that it pairs impressive off-road capability with on-road refinement, offers lots of available luxury appointments and features, and has the rugged, outdoor Jeep look buyers love. Like the last generation Grand Cherokee, the new one is powered by either a 3.6-litre V-6 or a 5.7-litre Hemi V-8. The 3.6 litre will shoot out 215kW and 353Nm whilst the Hemi V8 delivers a rapturous 262 kW and 530 Nm.

Floating just above the surface of the Grand Cherokee’s dashboard is either an 8.4- or 10.1-inch touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. In-dash navigation with real-time traffic and weather updates is optional, and higher-end models can be had with a digital gauge cluster, a 10.0-inch head-up display, and another 10.3-inch display embedded into the dashboard for use by the front-seat passenger. While the Laredo and Limited models ship with a standard six-speaker stereo, buyers are able to upgrade to either a nine-speaker Alpine audio setup or a high-end 19-speaker McIntosh arrangement.

The SUV discussion has to include the new-generation Range Rover. It should be in Zimbabwe by the second half of 2022. Built around a new architecture which Land Rover calls MLA-Flex, the new Range Rover will be available in standard- and long-wheelbase guises and buyers also be able to choose from four-, five- and seven-seat interior configurations.

With a new platform, comes fresh engines, including two plug-in hybrid variants and a brand new 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. The latter is good for 390kW and 750 Nm, as well as a 4.6 second 0-100km/h sprint, according to claims.

You can bet that the new Range Rover will be whisper quiet on the road too, thanks to a third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system that generates a cancelling signal, which is then played through the 35 speakers of the Meridian Signature Sound System.

Depending on the model and options selected, owners can also look forward to power assisted doors with integrated hazard detection, a new rear seat entertainment system with adjustable 11.4-inch HD touchscreens and a Tailgate Event Suite that features special lighting, audio features and tailored cushions for picnicking.

In the cockpit area we will see a new 13.1-inch curved, floating infotainment screen which provides haptic feedback for the first time. This new Pivi Pro system works in tandem with a semi-floating 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster with new high-definition graphics.

Will all this beat the enigmatic Land Cruiser 300 series? Zimbabweans love their Cruisers, borne out by the sales figures over the past 70 years since its introduction. The 80 series in the 1990s cemented the Cruiser phenomenon locally and, in decent nick, they commanded top tier prices in the used car space and on the various Toyota forums.

What started as a utilitarian vehicle has evolved into a luxurious SUV that has an incredible off-road ability and remains the “The Master of Africa”. The Land Cruiser 300 is the successor to the outgoing Land Cruiser 200 which has been in production for the last 14 years.

The Land Cruiser 300 has been redesigned from the ground up and also introduces new V6 petrol and diesel powertrains which are more powerful, yet more efficient. Together with the new manufacturing processes of the chassis of the vehicle, this has reduced the overall weight of the Land Cruiser 300 by 200kg.

The Land Cruiser 300 now comes as a 7-seater, with the 3rd row of seats now folding flat into the floor of the luggage area, providing an increase in capacity.

Make no mistake, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is an imposing sight in the metal especially when it comes into focus in your rear-view mirror.

With a prominent grille, rectangular headlights and an enormous bonnet with the Cruiser’s signature “channel” it’s very much the storming tight head prop of the segment.

To propel the large chunk of metal forward, Toyota has slotted in two new engines in the form of a 3.5-litre V6 twin turbo petrol mill and a 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel that provide increased efficiency and improved torque output over the outgoing V8 plants.

Both are mated to a new 10-speed automatic gearbox with low range and diff-lock available.

The diesel gives you 225kW and 700 Nm, should you wish to move Nyanga or Vumba, and the V6 petrol is good for 305kW and 650Nm, with Toyota claiming consumption figures 12.1 l/100km and 8.9 l/100km respectively, but that’s likely to be more in daily driving, especially once you’ve experienced the V6 petrol.

Due to shortage of space I have left out many members of the class of 2022 especially medium SUVs, but will touch on them sooner than later.

It will be another captivating year of motoring.