Tammy Moyo closes 2021 with a bang

By Andrew Muzamhindo

Having been the first person in Zimbabwe to drive the sexy all new Haval Jolion, one would have thought the Gods had smiled enough on Tamy Moyo in 2021.

But alas, they double smiled on her.

She hopped out of the Haval Jolion into the 2021 Jeep Compass on December 14,2021. I am not sure whether it’s closing the year with a bang or entering 2022 with swag.

Zimoco called Tamy Moyo for a meeting on December 14, 2021. She thought it was just a routine ambassadorial meeting where they discuss her targets. As a brand ambassador she has certain qualitative and quantitative targets she has to meet which they review periodically.

Upon entering the Zimoco showroom they took her straight to a wrapped-up Jeep Compass. As they unwrapped it, she was told that would be her new ride for some time.

If history is to repeat itself she will use it for no less than 6 months then she will get another new ride.

This is the time when you realise that there are so many ways to drive a new car besides formal work and schooling. If you work hard, nurture and manage your talent and brand well, you will eventually get the recognition you deserve from the corporate world.

Principally, Tamy’s role as brand ambassador for Zimoco, is to represent Zimoco’s brands in a positive light, helping to increase brand awareness and sales. She is meant to embody the corporate identity in appearance, demeanour, values and ethics.

For fulfilling her side of the contract, she gets to drive Zimoco products on her personal business throughout the tenure of her contract.

Her association with Zimoco has seen Haval sales skyrocket coupled with other marketing efforts. It is the best-selling new brand in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Jeep brand is well-known in Zimbabwe and has earned a certain level of respect thanks to the ability of its cars off road. It is a favourite with top government officials and top managers.

It has been their go-to official car for some time. The mid-sized Jeep Compass is based on the same foundations as the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X, but is stretched in length by about seven centimetres. It was designed to tempt buyers away from more popular rivals, including the Peugeot 3008, Nissan Qashqai, Ford Kuga, Toyota Rav4 and Renault Duster.

The Compass name has been used by Jeep before on its entry-level model. That position in the range is now taken by the Jeep Renegade, so the Compass slots in between that model and the Jeep Cherokee. The Compass bears a strong family resemblance to the Cherokee, both outside and in.

The 2.4 litre Jeep Compass has all the gear needed to tackle rough trails, including intelligent four-wheel drive that can send 100% of available torque to any one wheel when needed.

It also has a generous 216mm ground clearance, a low-range transfer case, hill-descent control, and different modes for Sand, Rock, Snow and Mud that the driver can select with a dial.

The tyres are sensibly sized with a high profile that delivers a very plush ride. The ability to cover rough tar and gravel roads in comfort is one of this Jeep’s finer characteristics.

The modern cabin is perked up with red detailing and comes with the latest infotainment and connectivity.

The Compass is a unibody design riding on independent suspension, a set-up that helps this vehicle feel fairly light on its feet and take curves without undue clumsiness, though it’s no sports SUV; the emphasis is more on ride comfort than pin-sharp handling.

The new Compass mixes contemporary styling with traditional Jeep design cues, such as a seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel arches.

Its aerodynamic curves won’t necessarily sit well with Jeep traditionalists who favour the boxy design of the Wrangler, but the LED headlamp grooves and dual-tone body colouring give the vehicle a fresh look that could attract younger buyers to the brand.

Tamy appeals to younger buyers and some mature ones too for her music cuts across the age spectra.

The modern styling continues inside a black leather-clad cabin that’s perked up with red detailing and comes with the latest infotainment and connectivity. The large central touchscreen incorporates satellite navigation and a reversing camera, and onboard entertainment for the whole family is facilitated by USB ports for the front and rear seats.

The driver’s instrument panel combines an analogue speedometer and rev counter with a digital colour information display.

Rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlights are part of a reasonably well-stocked spec sheet, but you have to pay extra for items such as full leather upholstery and an electronically adjustable driver’s seat. Additional budget is also required for functions such as a powered tailgate and adaptive cruise control.

The soft-touch dashboard plastic and optional leather seats create a suitably deluxe effect for the price of US$60 000. For a compact SUV, the Compass is quite roomy and will take four adults comfortably, while the boot is a fairly practically sized 438l.

Intelligent four-wheel drive can send 100% of available torque to any one wheel when needed.

The 2.4l normally aspirated petrol engine feels relatively peppy with good cruising legs, but the nine-speed auto gearbox is an enthusiastic performer.

The drivetrain automatically switches between front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive as a fuel-saving measure, and the test vehicle averaged a reasonably efficient 10.4l per 100km in a mix of town and open-road driving.

The four-cylinder engine is quite smooth and, except for the intermittent creaking noises, this Jeep’s all-round refinement is decent, with no major wind or mechanical sounds intruding.

The US$60 000 price might be a sticking point for those who would find better value in a much larger, seven-seater car like Toyota Fortuner. But for those who might find a Fortuner too old-fashioned, unimaginative, or fuddy-duddy, the Compass 4×4 Trailhawk is a good entry point into the Jeep family for buyers seeking trendy looks, reasonable cabin space and decent off-road ability — ifs fitted with the right tyres.

Congratulations Tamy. Enjoy the ride, you deserve it

andrew@muzamhindo.com