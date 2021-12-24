Could this be the end of Christmas cards

Jacob Mutisi

ICT EXPERT

Christmas is tomorrow and most of us have not received a single Christmas card, is this the end of the traditional Christmas card?

The world has become more information driven, and technology has taken over the old way of communicating such as writing letters to one another.

Sending Christmas cards is now a dying tradition.

For those over 40-years of age, it was standard, when they were young, to receive numerous cards that were displayed with love around the seating room during the festive season.

It was a wonderful feeling to receive updated pictures and kind words from long distance family members and friends that would bring a spirit of joy to the holiday season.

Nowadays we do almost everything on our computers, tablets and smartphones.

In fact, it is hard to think much of anything that is still done on paper. We do not send letters anymore, but emails.

We no longer have address books, but digital contact lists instead.

If we want to get in touch with someone, we use WhatsApp, Facetime them, text them, or tag them on Facebook.

How many of you in this fast-paced world we live in, where one can easily send an electronic card in a second, will take their time to buy Christmas cards, sign them, put themin an envelope, add a stamp and post them for delivery?

As usual, as a former British colony we adopted a system whose origins we did not know.

The custom of sending Christmas cards, as we know them today, was started in the United Kingdom in 1843 by Sir Henry Cole.

He was a senior civil servant who had helped set-up the new Public Record Office (now called the Post Office), where he was an Assistant Keeper, and wondered how it could be used more by ordinary people.

He gave birth to the Christmas card.

In the 70s, 80s and 90s an average adult felt so strongly about sending Christmas cards during the festive season that an average family would send around 300 cards to relatives, friends and work colleagues and to every person who would have touched their lives.

Back then, you knew your postman by name, your milkman was considered a family friend and even all your neighbours (and enemies for that matter) received Christmas cards.

Traditionally, it was also considered rude, not to oblige to the tradition and it was fun for families to spend time writing personal Christmas messages.

Mailing a Christmas card was considered one of those simple things that showed effort on part of the sender, and was a sign of a peaceful humanity during the festive season.

Technological advancements over the years and the internet have changed Christmas celebrations and human communication.

With the introduction of WhatsApp, FaceTime and other video calling technologies a means of interaction between locally-based Zimbabweans and those in diaspora has been provided.

“I will be home for Christmas”, does not just have to be in your dreams anymore, your smart devices allow for video chatting with family when you cannot get together over the festive season.

Is technology the final nail for the Christmas card?

Is there any future for this tradition?