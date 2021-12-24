Bigwigs biggest destabilising force

SITHEMBISO Nyoni, the Minister of Small to Medium-Scale Enterprise (SMEs) Development, brings an important point in her interview with this publication this week.

She says her ambition is to see the sector well funded to grow to its full potential, thereby alleviating suffering in Zimbabwe. By her estimation, up to ZW$5 billion (about US$46 million) will be required in 2022 to build an SMEs sector that anchors economic recovery.

But the government has not been keen to provide enough funding through national budgets to champion this growth. This is shocking because in public, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has been making a lot of noise about developing SMEs.

In the 2022 National Budget announced last month, Treasury allocated ZW$1,4 billion (about US$13,2 million) towards micro, small and medium enterprises development, compared to ZW$797,3 million (about US$7,2 million) in 2021.

While this may seem to be a significant leap, it is a far cry from the attention that this important sector requires, given its growing influence. It is surprising how the government appears to say one thing in public, and sing a completely different tune when it comes to taking real action, the funding.

Huge amounts were channelled towards recurrent expenditure in the 2022 budget, ignoring the funding requirements of such vital sectors as health and SMEs. This poor prioritisation is not only shocking, but explains why this economy is on its knees.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), about 60% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now controlled by the informal sector, mostly SMEs.

About 5,7 million Zimbabweans are now earning a living in the informal sector, which is a huge contrast to about 1,8 million still working in formal businesses.

By ignoring what this sector requires, the government is shooting itself in the foot — little in terms of foreign direct investment will be flowing into Zimbabwe in the coming year, as elections heat up. Billions more have already been held back due to bad policies.

What Zimbabwe requires now, while it sorts out this mess, is to build these SMEs and encourage them to grow into big industries with capacity to produce high quality merchandise for the domestic and export markets.

This is the sector that is driving Zimbabwe’s key economic and diplomatic allies like India, where about 24% of businesses are SMEs, have a deliberate strategy towards developing the SMEs because the government there has learnt early that if nurtured, these can develop into huge companies.

Countries like Germany and Italy also have strong policies towards building small businesses.

Authorities in Zimbabwe are aware of these case studies. Instead, they have been gobbling millions a year in travel expenses to study these countries, but they are not keen to implement what they have learnt. And, by doing so, they have become the biggest stumbling block to development.