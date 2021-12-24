Believe it or not: ‘Digging up Rhodes will end corruption’

MUCKRAKER

This week, the nation was once again caught in a bout of good news.

According to the owner of the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, it is time to dig up the grave of the old colonialist Cecil John Rhodes and send it back to wherever it is he came from.

“We still have Rhodes’ remains in Matobo. What do you think about it? If you go to the shrine, you don’t know whether you are talking to Rhodes or our ancestors. His remains must be returned to where he hailed from and we can also have our ancestral remains which are being kept in Europe,” said Mnangagwa.

This is what the nation has been waiting for. All economists agree that it is the presence of Rhodes in our midst that has created the spirit of looting and plundering. These are attributes associated with Rhodes, as any history book will show.

Once we dig him out of that Matobo stone, we will miraculously be free of corruption. Our nation will prosper and we will be the envy of the earth. We must be grateful to have leaders who have such bright ideas about the nation’s priorities.

Hotel view

Speaking of national priorities, the people of Warren Park had to be beaten away by armed police as they thronged the site of a new museum in celebration.

The country’s alleged President took the national scissors to a hill adjacent to Warren Park, where he laid a foundation stone and cut ribbons, marking the start of the building of Museum of African Liberation.

According to the continent’s most unfortunate spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, there will also be a new five-star hotel, a new shopping mall and a brand new presidential villa.

Residents of Warren Park will be delighted to gaze up the hill at a hotel they can barely afford. In turn, esteemed guests at the hotel will have an awe-inspiring view. From their lofty hotel rooms, guests can look down upon the famous potholes of Warren Park, and all the greenery brought by years of free-flowing sewage.

Guests can also see the crumbling National Sports Stadium, one of the last standing relics of the communist-style stadiums of old. There is also a good view of the Warren Pump Station, which only pumps water when it is in a good mood. The best hotel view one can ever ask for.

Ungrateful chief

Muckraker commiserates with Chief Murinye of Masvingo, one Ephias Munodawafa, who has been having a lot of phone calls lately after speaking out of the side of his mouth.

Murinye was recorded speaking out against things like corruption and theft. He even dared to suggest that Mnangagwa may lose elections if he does not rein in the criminals surrounding him. The man went further to even suggest that those criminals may need the same treatment as the previous lot in 2017.

Naturally, the owners of the nation pretended to be outraged. Desperate not to be seen as the puppet master, the country’s deputy owner came out strongly to threaten Murinye. He needed to do that, lest rumour-mongers start their usual rumours.

What an ungrateful chief this man is. We give him cars for free, farms for himself and his offspring, we dress him up in red gowns, a funny hat and an oversized gold necklace, and how does he repay us? He tells us uncomfortable truths. What is that? Since when have people stopped eating in silence in this country?

Since when do chiefs speak out against national policies such as stealing and robbing the poor? Is it not their number one job to keep the hungry masses quiet? We need new chiefs.

Treasonous act

This week, heavily armed police officers descended upon an old people’s home in Highfield. They were on a national mission to defend the elderly from food.

News had spread that Nelson Chamisa was to host his annual charity event for the elderly and other needy people. Imagine, trying to feed the hungry? What a treasonous act.

Luckily, we have a very alert police force, and they were there in no time to efficiently chase away those Western-sponsored puppets trying to choke the elderly with Western-sponsored food.

Sellouts who pointed out that police responded faster to a charity event than they do to a crime scene need to have their passports withdrawn.

By now, people should know that only the national mother, our First Lady, is allowed to give to the poor. She does not brook any competition in feeding the poor. If she is unavailable to feed them, they must go hungry. Full stop.

Miffed G40

The G40 cabal has been whining a lot lately. It is hard when people do not seem to appreciate your best efforts at relevance.

Jonathan Moyo wrote a pamphlet that he said revealed election rigging. Nobody took it seriously, beyond using it as a prop for social media photos. He reminded people that he produced a few election campaign adverts, but people simply said “thank you” and moved on.

He tried to be an advisor of some sort, but nobody likes drinking poison. Now he is sulking and saying the opposition MDC Alliance is a cult.

One of Moyo’s pals, Patrick Zhuwao, accused opposition supporters of being “allergic to the truth”, urging G40s to keep talking “even if that truth upsets their sycophantic sensibilities”.

It seems the opposition MDC Alliance has finally seen what we all knew: the G40s are of no real use to anyone, even to themselves.