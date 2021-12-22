Govt has shot tourism in the foot with quarantines

THE decision this week by the Britain to lift travel bans on 11 African countries, including Zimbabwe it had slapped on them in the wake of the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Southern Africa, though a welcome boost will ring hollow for the country’s tourism sector which is reeling from the punitive restrictions put in place by the government.

The British government imposed a travel ban on the African countries as part of measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant which was met with widespread outrage.

The affected countries were Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

However as the other countries which were on the travel ban list celebrate this development particularly the potential revenue that can be gained through its tourism sectors, Zimbabwe ‘s tourism sector is a different story altogether.

After the lifting of the travel ban, the country’s tourism sector still has to contend with the quarantine measures which have been imposed by the government which will require visitors to the country to quarantine for 10 days at their own cost even after testing negative for the Covid-19 virus.

The decision by the government has severely crippled the tourism sector that is looking to recover after being battered by the impact of Covid-19-induced travel bans and lockdowns.

It is estimated that the sector has suffered losses amounting to at least US$1 billion.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce estimates that at least 25% of formal jobs in the tourism sector have been lost as a result of the scourge.

The business membership organisation revealed in its inaugural survey last week that the capacity utilisation of the tourism sector stands at a paltry 21%.

Government has pledged to inject funding into the tourism sector to help it get back on its feet after the crippling effects of the virus that has resulted in more than 4 700 fatalities countrywide since it was first detected in March last year.

It is therefore baffling that the government has put in place measures that will only worsen the plight of the very tourism sector it is purporting to want to help. Talk about giving with the right hand and taking away with the left hand!

This ill-thought decision has resulted in a slew of cancellations of foreigners who had wanted to come into the country during the festive season. No sane tourist will want to come to visit the country only to be quarantined for 10 days at a cost of around US$150 a day even after testing negative for the virus.

The decision by the government has not only deprived hoteliers of much needed revenue, it will also have a huge cost on the nation as a whole especially at a time that the southern African nation is grappling with an acute foreign currency shortage.

When all is said and done and not for the first time, it is a classic case of the government shooting itself in the foot.