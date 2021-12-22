Exchange rate volatility threat to insurers: Bako

MELODY CHIKONO

THE insurance and pensions industry is facing a major crisis spawned by the ever-widening mismatch between parallel and official exchange rates at a time the industry is battling to regain public confidence following unresolved legacy issues dating back to 2009.

In December 2020, the government promulgated new legislation governing insurance companies and pension funds allowing companies to conduct business in foreign currency to protect the sector from hyperinflation.

While this was a welcome move, the sector says it now faces a major crisis as the sector’s United States dollar revenue, which is converted at the official rate, is falling behind expenses which are incurred at the parallel market rate creating an imbalance.

Zimbabwe Insurance and Pensions Apex Council (Zipac) chairperson Musa Bako said the mismatch was posing a serious threat to the insurance sector as there is a danger of making wrong decisions based on wrong numbers.

“We receive our US dollars and convert them to Zimbabwean dollars at the official rate. But the expenses and claims we pay are converted at parallel market rates. For example, if you use the services of a panel beater, basically the runners and money changers use the black market rate,” Bako said.

“So now you have revenue which you account for at the official rate which is a lower number than on the parallel market and the costs are at a higher number. There is that mismatch.

“I’m asking if there is any willingness by the government to match these two rates. When you go to auction (the official forex auction market), sometimes you don’t get the money you bid for and this is what is making the parallel market thrive.

“The danger is we are going to make certain decisions which might not reflect the correct position because the numbers tell you you are making a loss or that your profit has reduced. The result is increased rates for customers. The cost of insurance goes up and the policy holder ends up paying more.”

Bako said the most insured class was motor vehicles, which prompts the insurers to import spares frequently, mostly from South Africa.

He added that the prevailing situation was worsened by the fact that there is a shortage of foreign currency on the auction making business more expensive.

The auction rate is currently standing at ZW$108,660:US$1 against the parallel market rate of ZW$205.

The foreign currency auction market was set up in June last year by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to provide cheap forex funding for productive sectors.

Although it provided relative stability, the delays in paying out the forex allotments has derailed the auction market as the exchange rate has run amok.

The central bank, however, indicated in the middle of last month that it had commenced clearing the US$200 million backlog on the auction market after receiving some funds from Treasury.

Presenting the 2022 National Budget last month, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube warned that the exchange rate volatility could be one of the factors that militate against the country achieving the projected 5,5% growth next year.