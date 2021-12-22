Economic risks to monitor in 2022

By Tafara Mtutu

The year 2021 held many positives that provided some reprieve to businesses and consumers alike. Bounty harvests from the 2020/21 farming season set the tone of the year as good rains underpinned the positive output figures from the agriculture sector.

The mining sector also sustained the positive momentum as firm global commodities prices and local production incentives led to a current account surplus in 2021.

However, 2022 carries a sombre mood given several economic risks that have begun to unnerve investors in Zimbabwe’s capital markets. These include (i) energy woes, (ii) inflation, (iii) sparse rainfall patterns in the 2021/22 season, (iv) expectations of softening minerals and metals prices in 2022, and (v) Covid-19-related risks.

In his 2021 national budget speech, the Finance minister estimated a 2021 growth rate of 19% for the utilities sector on the back of the good rains that would support the country’s hydroelectricity infrastructure.

Zimbabwe’s hydro power plants contribute roughly 67% to the economy’s total electricity supply, with the Kariba station contributing the bulk of total hydroelectricity. The remainder is mostly supplied by the coal power station in Hwange.

We opine that the growth estimates for the utilities sector have been dampened by marginal changes in water levels at Kariba and ageing infrastructure at Hwange, and these have resulted in the return of excessive load shedding throughout the country. Many businesses have reverted to alternative power sources — fuel-powered generators — which have become even more expensive to operate given the increase in global oil prices that has rippled to the local US-dollar pump prices.

According to the World Bank’s latest Commodity Markets Outlook report, the energy price index is expected to close the year at 95 points, up 82% compared to last year, and it is anticipated to pick up another 2% in 2022. These movements have subsequently moved Zimbabwe’s petrol price from US$1,21 per litre at the beginning of year to a current price of US$1,42 per litre, and the LPG price from about US$1,20 to US$2,14 over the same period.

The inconsistent supply of power, coupled with expensive alternatives, is reminiscent of 2019 and it is likely to drive lower capacity utilisation and support upward pressures in monthly inflation figures in 2022, if left unchecked.

Inflation remains material to Zimbabwe’s risk profile in 2022 despite an impressive slowdown in 2021. The improvement in disposable incomes, underscored by a good harvest in the 2020/21 season and satisfactory gold deliveries from artisanal miners, has sustained demand-side inflation but we note even stronger forces from the supply-side.

In addition to the ripple effects of the country’s energy woes, we note global inflation concerns playing an instrumental role in sustained inflation pressures in the coming year. Many global economies lowered interest rates in 2020 to help business weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but these accommodative measures have also resulted in strong inflation data in some of these economies, especially the few that have not revised interest rates since 2020 out of uncertainty.

Given that Zimbabwe is still chronically dependent on imports, the rise in global price levels is likely to result in imported inflation filtering into Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s 2021/22 rainfall season has been underwhelming and has fallen slightly below the expectations set at the SARCOF-25 in August 2021. Given that the agriculture sector is the largest employer in the country, losses from delayed or sparse rainfall patterns could result in lower-than-expected harvest in the coming season.

In addition, the World Bank expects prices of metals and precious minerals to soften by 5% and 3% respectively, and this could pull Zimbabwe’s earnings from the mining sector lower in 2022 if production and sales volumes are muted.

The outbreak of yet another Covid-19 variant pushes hopes of eradicating the virus further into the future, and warrants sustained risks associated with the pandemic. The Omicron variant that was detected a few weeks ago renewed fears of another depressed year among global capital markets players.

The International Monetary Fund revised the 2021 global economic growth rate downwards by 0,1% to 5,9% because of the new wave of infections but maintained the 2022 growth forecast of 4,9%. We anticipate the impact of the Omicron variant to be less pronounced compared to other variants because of the progress that has been made with vaccinations, awareness, and booster shots globally. However, containment measures are likely to dent business operations, either through limited operating hours or customer traffic, in the interim.

These risks pose negative implications in various ways. An adverse operating environment that is characterised by limited operating hours, inflation, and energy constraints could weigh overall capacity utilisation down and, in turn, real GDP.

Sparse rainfall patterns and weaker minerals prices could also limit the incomes of small-scale farmers and miners, and this could extend to earnings of consumer-facing companies. Zimbabwe’s current account balance could revert to a deficit as lower production and higher energy costs drive more imports amid softening prices in global hard commodity prices.

In the event that all this holds true, the local currency will experience sustained downward pressures as demand for foreign currency exceeds local currency demand and, in the worst-case scenario, an economic feedback loop perpetuates these conditions.