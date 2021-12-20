U.S. Sports Betting Enjoyed by More Fans than Ever

More than 45 million Americans are estimated to wager on the NFL’s 2021 season. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), that’s an increase of 36% from last season. Now that gambling is in the mainstream, it’s changed everything about the sports experience for fans, athletes, and a league that historically was opposed to any wagering on NFL lines.

Since legalization, the NFL has embraced sports betting as part of its business model. Some bettors are crossing state lines so they can find legal action. Athletes are now openly learning to deal with expectations from fantasy rosters and bettors, and the league has made huge resources available to ensure the security of their games.

One of the most significant changes now that sports betting is legal nationwide is in the media industry. Publishers and broadcasters had already been taking ad dollars from gambling operators over the last few years. With the nationwide ban lifted, ties between the media and gambling operators have become more profound. It’s safe to say that the two industries need each other.

Broadcasters and publishers have to keep audiences interested in their content and are attracted by the added revenue from advertising and brand licensing fees. While publishers are making deals worth millions of dollars with the sportsbooks, some say these deals will eventually decrease in size and volume.

What the Future May Hold for Sports Betting

When thinking about the future of sports betting in the U.S., one needs to look towards Europe, where sports betting has been legal for many years. For example, the U.K. has had legal sports betting since 1961, after betting horses were legalized outside of racetracks.

Some experts in the U.K. think that gambling companies will be evident in stadiums where games are played across all major sports, and sportsbook logos will be apparent on team uniforms in the U.S. market. In addition, smartphones, where most bets are being placed, will have more polished mobile apps geared towards live betting.

Personalized betting represents an additional profit opportunity for the sportsbooks because margins naturally increase as more betting options become available, such as same-game parlays that have recently become more popular in the U.S.

U.S. Sports Betting Future Trends

As more people are attracted to sports betting, constant upgrades and technological innovations are added to new sports betting trends such as mobile betting. Some significant industry players are introducing a new option known as micro-betting. Also known as in-play betting, fans can put their money down on many different event details instead of simply betting on a winning team.

With constantly changing odds and new opportunities to wager emerging throughout the game, bettors have become much more engaged than was ever possible before. Some gamblers think that the moments towards the end of the game are the best times to wager.

As a result, sportsbooks have introduced “last minute” betting. This allows some players to make a significant profit by holding out to make their wager until the last minutes of the game, enticing gamblers interested in trying new betting trends to see if they can hit it big near the end of the match.

Another future trend is Extended Reality, an alternate reality tool for bringing sports enthusiasts closer to live action on the field. You’ll have the capability to point a device at a specific player or team on a screen to instantly see a wide range of data and stats before placing a bet. One of the innovators in VR/AR has launched a matchday program, which aims to bring players into fans’ living rooms by utilizing the latest A.R. technology.