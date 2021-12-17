ZMC speaks out on media self-regulation

BY KENNETH MATIMAIRE

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has opened up on the current debate around media co-regulation as tensions escalate between the media regulatory authority and stakeholders over the matter.

A consortium of media institutions representing the interests of journalists, such as Misa-Zimbabwe, Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ), Media Alliance Zimbabwe (MAZ), and Zimbabwe Editors Forum (Zinef) among others, are of the view that ZMC is against self-regulation.

The institutions argue that the swearing in of commissioners at ZMC on October 15 last year, scuttled progress they had made on the co-regulation framework with government through the Information and Justice ministries.

Media stakeholders have also accused some ZMC commissioners of being appendages of politicians opposed to media self-regulation.

However, the commission, which reaffirmed its independence, said it must be accorded its mandate to undertake its own assessments.

In an interview, ZMC board chairperson, Ruby Magosvongwe said it would be undemocratic for media stakeholders to stampede the board into making rushed decisions.

“The reforms are still ongoing. The ZMC board only came in the middle of the reforms, and it would be improper to stampede the board without giving them time to study and understand the preferred modes of regulation by the media and civil society groups,” she said.

“It would be undemocratic to deny the ZMC opportunities to learn and make informed decisions or resolutions over some of the reforms. We should be asking ourselves how far such reforms would take the industry.”

She said if there were models that are being used, the ZMC board should be accorded opportunities to understudy, engage, dialogue, interface and have firsthand feedback on the preferred models.

Magosvonge said media stakeholders should be taking advantage of the consultation exercise to advance their positions.

“Sectors should be depositing their codes of ethics with ZMC for conversations to take root rather than debating without reference points.

“The ZMC is concerned about standards and ethics and media freedom without giving preferential treatment to any single sector.

“It is the Zimbabwean media landscape that we should all be striving towards improving.”

Stakeholders in the media are of the view that the ZMC is trying to undo progress and agreements to come up with a co-regulation framework that had been reached in principle prior to the composition of the new board.

The agreement was guided by section 249 (3) of the Constitution, which states that “an Act of Parliament may be provided to regulate the media.”

A co-regulatory framework entails statutory regulation alongside a self-regulatory body.

The framework prescribes that the media self-regulates at the entry point having established the codes of conduct jointly with ZMC.

Once the code of conduct is agreed by parties, media players and ZMC; journalists will then be regulated at primary level of entry which translates to self-regulation.

If members of the public or industry are aggrieved and feel that the primary entry of the regulatory mechanism has challenges, there is an opportunity to appeal with ZMC.