Zec engages Byo city on pre-delimitation

BY SILAS NKALA

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) recently engaged the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) asking for expertise on pre-delimitation mapping activities which started at the beginning of November.

The process is ongoing ahead of the census which starts in April next year.

Government recently announced that the population census will kick off in April with results expected in August 2021, while the delimitation exercise – a creation of new electoral boundaries – is likely to start in October, ending in December 2022.

According to the latest council minutes, Zec Bulawayo provincial elections officer Innocent Ncube wrote to the local authority seeking assistance of expert personnel to assist his organisation in the pre-delimitation mapping activities.

The minutes indicate that the Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube reported that he received correspondence from Zec seeking council’s help on the process.

“Zec, constituted in terms of Section 238 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and whose functions are in terms of Section 239, requests your support with technical personnel to carry out the Enumeration Area (EA) to Polling Area (PA) alignment mapping as per the dates stated,” Ncube wrote.

“Your support with two cartographers for the duration of the exercise will be highly appreciated.”

The minutes show that council had previously agreed to similar requests from the same organisation.

“The Acting Town Clerk in consultation with the Acting Director of Town Planning seconded Patrick Munyimanzi (Town Planning Technician) and Bavumile Ndlovu (Town Planner) to assist Zec.

“The two members of staff shall be requested to utilise special leave for the duration of the activities,” read the minutes, in part.

Indications are that Dube, in consultation with mayor Solomon Mguni, authorised the seconded personnel as per the Zec request.

“It was therefore resolved to recommend that authority be granted to Patrick Munyimanzi, Town Planning Technician and Bavumile Ndlovu, Town Planner – Town Planning Department to assist the Zec in carrying out the Enumeration Area (EA) to Polling Area (PA) alignment mapping activities as per their request. That the two staff members be granted special leave to attend to Zec business,” read the minutes.

On Wednesday, Ncube said the pre-delimitation processes were still ongoing in Bulawayo.

“The pre-delimitation activities are still ongoing but we are no longer with the council on the ground although we still depend on them on the issue of maps and physical boundaries in the city,” Ncube said.

“The law says the delimitation must be done after the census and since the census ends in August we will start the delimitation exercise and at the moment we are working on the pre-delimitation exercise so that when the census ends, we would have an easy task of conducting the delimitation exercise.”

A delimitation exercise is provided for under section 161 (1) of the Constitution on Delimitation of Electoral Boundaries.

Section 161 (2) states that if a “delimitation exercise is completed less than six months before an election, the “boundaries so delimited do not apply to that election, and instead the boundaries that existed immediately before the delimitation are applicable.”

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) recently argued that the timelines proposed by the government would compromise the delimitation process ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Zesn is worried that the result of the delimitation may become academic if the exercise is completed six months before the elections, making it impossible for Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to use the drawn boundaries for the harmonised elections scheduled for July 2023,” the independent election watchdog said.

“Taking into account that the current electoral boundaries are arguably no longer representative of the voters with the last delimitation exercise conducted in 2008, Zesn urges the government to give Zec ample time to conduct a thorough and quality process so that new electoral boundaries can be used in the next election.

“The network, therefore, calls upon the government of Zimbabwe to bring forward the date of commencement of the census so that the delimitation exercise is completed before December 2022.”

The last delimitation exercise conducted in terms of the old constitution ahead of the 2008 elections and based on the Registrar-Generals’ voters roll saw the opposition crying foul that their strongholds were halved.

Zesn argued delimitation must be transparent and inclusive, arguing a three-month window timeline for the exercise is “too short, too tight and the opportunity to build confidence, trust and ownership of the process, through engagement of citizens and key electoral stakeholders will be lost.”