SRC closes door on Zifa dialogue

BY HENRY MHARA

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has shut the door on any dialogue with the suspended Zifa board members.

The SRC last month suspended the Felton-Kamambo-led board over allegations of mismanagement of public funds.

Fifa on Tuesday invited the two parties to a Zoom meeting to “finalise exchanges” following weeks of haggling between the duo over control of the football association.

But the local sports regulator snubbed the meeting.

“The SRC did not attend any meeting with Fifa and Zifa,” SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa said.

“The SRC is not interested in participating in any discussions that involve the suspended Zifa board. That has been made clear to Fifa and they accept that. Zifa must stop pretending that they are in talks with SRC. There is nothing of that sort.”

Fifa, who are expected to hand down their decision on the matter before the end of this week, have had separate engagements with the two to try and solve the dispute.

The Tuesday meeting, according to the Fifa email invite which was sent to both Mlotshwa and Kamambo, was to discuss the world football governing body’s final position on the tiff before it is made public.

“As anticipated in our prior discussions held, respectively in the past three weeks with respect to the situation of Zifa, we would like to finalise our exchanges through a video-conference call to be held on 14 December 2021 at 08:00 Zurich time/ 09:00 Harare time,” Fifa’s senior manager, member associations and governance, Sarah Solemale wrote on December 8.

“A Zoom invitation will be sent to you separately. Documentation to support our final exchanges will be provided by the end of this week for your perusal.”

Sources said Fifa later that week communicated with SRC instructing them to reinstate the Zifa board, something that appeared to have angered Mlotshwa, leading to his snub of the tripartite video-conferencing call.

Mlotshwa announced plans to bankroll Zimbabwe’s participation at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals which kicks off in Yaoundé, Cameroon on January 9.

A statement from the SRC on Tuesday announced a proposed budgetary support of US$800 000 and ZWL21 000 000 towards the Warriors participation.

Observers, however, believe the SRC’s announcement was a publicity stunt to divert attention.

“How do you prepare for a tournament, while running away from those who hold the keys for your participation at the Afcon, which is Fifa? Zimbabwe is being sold a dummy (because) there are no intentions to go to Afcon. This is cheap propaganda, while dicing with the football industry and lives that feeds off it,” a concerned observer said.

SRC suspended the Zifa board on November 17 this year for alleged mismanagement and lack of accountability in the use of public funds. They promised to install a caretaker committee in “the next 48 hours” to run the affairs at Zifa.

One month later, a committee is yet to be announced.

Kamambo has disputed the allegations and says the action taken by the SRC was tantamount to government interference which invites the full wrath of Fifa.

Fifa does not tolerate third party interference in the running of its member associations’ affairs.