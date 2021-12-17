Pandemic end game: Is Omicron an omen?

By Natasha Lerato Sebata

If I have learnt anything from my experience in science, it is that history repeats itself; there is nothing new to learn under the sun, and our biggest teacher is always an experience.

As the human race, we learn and apply lessons from the experiences of our past ancestry.

We have had so many practice runs building up to the Covid-19 pandemic. The most devastating was the Spanish flu (1918 – 1919) caused by the H1N1 Influenza A virus, where over 50 million lives were lost.

Thirty-eight years later the Asian flu (1957-1958) hit mankind sparing only the strong.

A 10-year break for humanity led to the 1968 Hong Kong flu.

The time between pandemics kept getting shorter as in 2002 the original SARS-CoV virus caused a pandemic throughout the Asian continent. Shortly thereafter, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) saw another coronavirus infect humans. To add to our plight, in 2009 the swine flu claimed a couple hundred thousand lives.

Fast forward to 2019, SARS-CoV-2 became the seventh coronavirus to infect humans.

Two key questions when the original SARS-CoV spread were, “Will the disease recur?” and, “If it does, how should it be treated and can it be contained?”

Clearly, it recurred, and whilst at least we were unable to contain it before millions of lives were lost, we have come a long way in fighting the good fight from lessons learnt.

Three key takeaways from the 1918 Spanish flu

Viruses that cause pandemics will often mutate to a point where they cause disease that is less life-threatening.

The 1918 pandemic lasted just over 18 months and ended after either people had been exposed to the virus or it became less life-threatening.

Rising global connections and interactions are a driving force behind pandemics. The more civilised humans became – with larger cities, more exotic trade routes, and increased contact with different populations of people, animals, and ecosystems – the more likely pandemics would occur.

Despite the persistence of disease and pandemics throughout history, there’s one consistent trend over time, being a gradual reduction in the death rate.

This has come about through powerful tools such as healthcare improvements, sound public health policy and the use of standard infection control procedures and understanding the factors that incubate pandemics.

Without saying the Covid-19 pandemic has not dealt nations a devastating blow to their economies, but from a loss of life perspective, 5,32 million lives lost to date as compared to 50 million claimed in 18 months by the Spanish flu, shows that we have managed to intervene somewhat to a better extent.

The year 2021 is nothing compared to 1918 where vaccines, anti-virals, antibiotics and advances in healthcare were not available to combat the pandemic. Historically, pandemics have lasted from two to three years, and as scientists, we see a similar trend hopefully being followed by the SARS-CoV-2.

We also know that viruses usually mutate to become less virulent.

The WHO warns that it is still too early to determine the severity and wrath of Omicron, but early evidence suggests milder symptoms, potentially attributable to the host of 30-odd mutations which seem to have conferred upon it higher transmissibility as a trade-off for its survival along with the growing build-up of immunity across the globe.

With time, as seen with the 1918 flu pandemic, pandemic viruses mutate and evolve into an endemic disease circulating at lower more manageable levels, a trend we hope may be happening with the SARS-CoV -2 virus.

Delta vs Omicron

By far the most devastating strain was the Delta variant and with Omicron came worldwide panic as uncertainty gripped nations as to whether the 30-mutation collection meant Omicron was deadlier.

The common question has been: “Where do the other variants go when a new variant emerges?”

Other variants will still be in circulation until the competition exclusion principle amongst other factors that drive viral evolution kick in.

This principle also exists in the animal and bacteria kingdoms and can be simply explained with a real world example.

For instance, a young male may displace the once-dominant alpha male of an animal pack usually through fighting with sheer brute force. They compete, one is excluded, the winner takes all which is usually the females and territorial dominance.

The same can be applied to viruses: “When two virus strains compete to infect a cell in our bodies, when one virus has a slight advantage e.g., a virus with a shorter infection cycle over another, the one with the advantage will eventually dominate the other”.

From data available in the science field, the Delta variant cases in Zimbabwe had been shown to be declining to almost zero when Omicron was detected.

In science, we consider this an advantage.

The trade-off in this scenario is that the symptoms caused by Omicron so far seem to be milder as compared to the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. Some of the mutations are shared with the other variants and we are still studying what the other ones help Omicron do. But it certainly has the advantage of spreading faster than the previous variants.

As scientists, this knowledge of the competition exclusion principle leads us to believe that a virus can out-compete another and this can potentially be used as a strategy to induce immunity in the population against a deadly virus by introducing a competing but less-deadly strain into the population.

Omicron in this regard may be a miraculous natural vaccine to bolster global immunity particularly on the African continent and other regions that have been riddled by vaccine inequality.

Though it is too early to know for certain how the pandemic end-game will play out, we believe that generally the virus will mutate, becoming less deadly as it strives to ensure it has a host to help its spread. There is no advantage for a virus to be so virulent that it kills off all its hosts.

What makes us uncertain whether Omicron will alter the pandemic in the manner we anticipate is the fact that it has a lot of asymptomatic transmitters making it a challenge for us to know for certain how societal and the environmental factors such as social distancing, mask-wearing, working from home, isolation and quarantine will affect the viruses evolution to being endemic in each geographic region.

Will the pandemic end?

The world is still watching how the next few weeks unfold scientifically, particularly the next three weeks of the current wave. However, in my personal view, the pandemic may follow the trend of the Spanish flu during which Waves One through to Three showed increased severity in disease and deaths as the viruses evolved. Those that could not fight it died while those who remained gained immunity and the pandemic eventually became endemic with less severe strains circulating.

History usually repeats itself, as a nation let us continue with the intensive vaccination drive and public health policies put in place, a combination of herd immunity and the virus mutating to cause less severe disease is a huge tool in us making our way out of the pandemic sooner rather than later.

We keep the hope alive.

The hope is if the pandemic doesn’t go away we will encounter highly contagious variants that are endemic and have no clinical significance and we may be witnessing this with Omicron, or another variant to come.

We await The Pandemic End Game.