Omicron a wake-up call to Africa

BY SYDNEY KAWADZA

The newly discovered Omicron variant, which signifies the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe and the rest of the southern African region, is a wake-up call to Africa to the urgent need to fully address the much-touted “African solutions to African problems” mantra, and the urgent need to fully implement the Africa Continental Free Trade Area ( AfCFTA) and other continent-based initiatives to make Africa less dependent on outside interventions to tackle its problems.

The AfCFTA is a flagship project of African Union’s Agenda 2063 and aims at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa’s trading position in the global market.

The emergency of the Omicron variant, first identified and sequenced in Botswana and South Africa, has brought to the fore Western duplicity when it comes to dealing with Africa.

The Western world led by the US and Britain immediately issued travel bans on travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Surprisingly, Rwanda too, in an unprecedented move, quickly imposed travel bans on people coming from these countries and grounded all its planes to the region.

South Africa complained bitterly claiming that it and the region were being punished — instead of being applauded — for discovering the variant and alerting the world. It was also known that although the variant was first discovered by a scientist in Botswana, it was most likely brought to that country by Western diplomats who were the first to test positive for it.

Evidence suggests that Omicron has a higher reinfection risk than earlier variants such as Delta while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified it as “ a variant of concern”.

The variant has since been discovered in most countries around the world including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Senegal and Tunisia and in most of Europe and the Americas.

Visiting West Africa last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded emotionally to the ban accusing the Global North of disrespecting the South.

He also queried the partnerships between African countries and the Western world.

“I received calls from the four presidents that I was going to travel to … and they said we have heard about this Omicron, are you still coming? We want you to come, what can we do to help? And I said, relax I am coming, we are coming. A plane load of us together with journalists got on the way.”

He also chronicled his interactions with Western leaders after the Omicron announcement.

“Before I left, I also got calls from Europe and they were so paternalistic; they were saying ‘Hello President Ramaphosa, we heard about the Omicron. We are sorry to tell you that we are banning travel to Europe from South Africa and Southern Africa’.”

During his weekly media briefing, Africa Centres for Disease Control director John Nkengasong said 11 African countries had reported the presence of the Omicron variant.

He also revealed that there was a 14% increase in the number of deaths compared to the previous week.

Nkengasong, however, said in the history of the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions have not prevented spread of the virus.

Nkengasong condemned travel bans arguing that they limit the free movement of people and goods with an immediate and significant negative impact on the region.

“They lead to an adverse impact on the economy which will negatively affect the lives and livelihoods of populations’ concerned and limited capacity to access essential medical supplies needed to respond to the ongoing upsurge of cases in South Africa,” the AU said.

The AU also said the restrictions limited capacity for southern African researchers and scientists to access the reagents needed to monitor spread of the variant.

Harare-based economic analyst, Tafadzwa Bandama, acknowledged the challenges created by the measures which have alienated southern Africa from the global village.

“This will affect supply chains as restrictions will result in bottlenecks. Man hours will also be reduced. Travel bans have affected tourism, consumer and business confidence. The pandemic also increases the burden on healthcare systems in the region,” Bandama said.

“In order to combat the pandemic which is happening in waves, countries should intensify Covid-19 controls at ports of entry and continue with the vaccination programmes as this could ensure some measure of business continuity.”

Analyst Rashweat Mukundu said the travel sanctions would undoubtedly have a detrimental effect on the economy of the affected Sadc countries.

“Tourism was recovering and this is a major blow to the sector which relies not only on regional tourists, but also on the high-spending Western tourists. This is certainly negative news for this sector.

“The world was also recovering from a whole global supply chain disruption in which many industries in Zimbabwe, be it in the mining sector or the manufacturing sector, also rely on components or inputs from other parts of the world,” Mukundu said.

The restrictions on air travel, he said, would also affect supply chains leading to disruptions in industrial production.

Mukundu called on governments to focus on stimulating local production so that they develop a more inward-focused economy.

“If you look at China as an example, whether it faces any disruptions, the population itself is now prosperous enough and it’s the high population that absorbs any shocks that may come by. The question is, can southern Africa work together to create more open markets for various products, ease movement of people and goods across borders so that we encourage regional tourism; we encourage regional investment and encourage regional trade?” he said.

“If we rely on foreign investment in tourism for the supply of goods and services then we are going to remain in a very difficult situation in the future.”

But some analysts say, instead of crying foul, a united Africa could enhance trade and economic co-operation on the continent. A united Africa could be producing its own vaccines instead of relying on various foreign sources of the inoculants.