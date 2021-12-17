New Perspectives: Radical transformation of mining sector a must

By Vince Musewe

Natural resources have been shown to play a key role in the conflicts that have plagued a number of African countries over the last decade, both motivating and fueling armed conflicts.

Revenues from the exploitation of natural resources are not only used for sustaining armies, but also for personal enrichment and building political support. As a result, they can become obstacles where predatory coalitions involved in exploitation of mineral resources are unwilling to give up control over these resources.

Paradoxically, despite the prospect of wealth that accompanies the discovery of natural resources in Africa, such endowments all too often impede rather than accelerate development.

In our case in Zimbabwe, we are well-endowed with 40 different minerals and 800 operating mines, but even this government has admitted that it is failing to unlock the full potential of this country. Without strong institutions and good macro policies, even the very best mining policies will not deliver the investment output, jobs and exports that we need.

The key success factors for the effective management and allocation of mining resources lie in;

Political will

Mining sector institutional renewal

Mining policy consistency and accountability

Crackdown on corruption and IFFs

Effective and fair tax laws

Long-term capital mobilization

Investment in research and exploration

Aggressive beneficiation strategy

With regards to corruption, we must never forget that there is an international cabal that is precatory which normally partners with local predatory coalitions to exploit minerals in developing countries.

The global “looting machine” is highly organized and normally has support from the highest offices in Africa.

Angola is a typical example of a lucrative partnership between an international diamond and oil mafia cabal, the President’s office and state institutions.

Fighting corruption is therefore a difficult task that the predatory cabal is prepared to defend to the death and will therefore take some doing.

With regard to beneficiation, Zimbabwe has historically added value to its chromite to produce ferrochrome, the use of coal in power stations, gold refining, iron ore to steel, smelting of nickel, the production of platinum concentrate and matte.

The issue has been the creation of linkages with the industrial sector to manufacture finished products and that requires a paradigm shift and new technologies.

What should we do?

We must add value to all our key minerals, these being gold, diamonds, platinum and chrome as a matter of policy.

This requires us to liberalize the mining sector but insist on an industrialization strategy around current key mineral resources. For each of the 40 minerals we have, we need to have a solid plan which deals with exploration, extraction and value addition or beneficiation.

We must not leave things to chance!

The National Development Strategy (NDS1) has identified some key beneficiation projects, but progress depends on walking the talk and having a minerals beneficiation strategy that is well informed and effective.

We must stop exporting our gold and build up reserves.

Our gold reserves alone are estimated at 13m tonnes! We need a Rapid Gold Extraction Initiative (RAGE) which can see us targeting at least 100 tonnes per annum within the next five years. In order to achieve this it is necessary to liberalize the gold sector market and remove the Fidelity monopoly while ensuring that miners are paid 100% of their export proceeds at best price.

This has been partly done so far but the issue of holding back export proceeds seems a tough call.

The diamond sector must be privatized and commercialized into the local manufacture of jewellery and we must stop exporting raw unpolished diamonds.

We must establish a manufacturing sector around our platinum reserves from refining the platinum to manufacturing products locally. Again this is work in progress with regard to a refinery. We must reduce the export of unprocessed minerals on an incremental basis. However what is critical here is to first invest in the capacity to process them locally. There is no point banning exports of raw minerals without having established local processing capabilities first.

Our Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) must be resuscitated and managed effectively by professionals as the country’s endowment to future generations.

I would also suggest we create a “Mining Development Bank” which creates access to long-term capital for the mining sector and also funds exploration activity for us to determine the extent of our resource base. The same bank must provide access to capital for small-scale mining projects while funding beneficiation projects.

Where possible, we must auction some of our mineral reserves to fund industrialization and infrastructure development and we only invite credible investors who are going to create new local industries and manufacture products locally from our mineral resources.

Resource auctions have been found to be quite effective in raising their own long term capital. This will remove our dependence on outsiders dominating the mining sector. Our long-term vision must be to develop and determine and broaden our mining base, attract investment and transparency in the sector and aggressively industrialize while building our gold reserves.

Lastly we must devolve mining sector development strategy.

Each province must have its own mining sector development blueprint which speaks to local mineral endowments and socio-economic needs.

That is the only way we can create inclusive growth. In my opinion we have spoken enough on what must be done and looking at the NDS1, it is quite clear that policy-makers are also convinced that this is the way forward. What is now required is a new imagination, the belief that we can indeed do it and aggressive implementation. Mining sector institutional rationalisation and renewal will both allow us a fresh approach with fresh minds and new ideas.