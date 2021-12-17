Muckracker: Some things ought not be celebrated

BY MUCKRAKER

A week after commissioning new buses, the country’s aspiring national bus operator took the next logical step – opening a bus station.

The nation will be reminded that, just last week, the whole world stood still in awe as leaders around the globe applauded the delivery of 500 totemless buses to Zimbabwe. It was reported by all mainstream media that this was truly a remarkable achievement, which places the owner of the country among other leading bus owners of the past, from the legendary Tanda Tavaruva to Moses Munhenzva.

But what is a bus operator without a bus rank? So, naturally, a new bus station had to be built in Gweru.

Stunning visuals of President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspecting the toilets were sent all around the world, for all nations to gaze upon with envy. Thankfully, no images were available of him testing them out.

Remember, as one famous artist once said, “You can judge the advancement of a country by its public bathrooms”.

These are rare in Teapot Country. Every new toilet must be celebrated.

Whose funds?

Still with matters ablution, Mnangagwa of course took time to tell the gathered hordes in Gweru that the new bus terminus and accompanying markets have been built using money dispensed by his government through the devolution fund.

There was much ululation, inevitably, from the hired ululators.

But Muckraker seemed to recall reading in the local papers that the shiny new bus rank had been funded through some private companies, Bentach Resources and Cassas Properties. Of course, we were told that this pile of cheap bricks and cement costs US$3 million dollars.

Now, guess how the two companies will recoup their alleged US$3 million?

By running the market for 15 years, collecting fees from the same ululators. And people say there are no opportunities in this country.

Honoured failures

While on his sojourn in his home province, Mnangagwa shocked his own supporters by speaking out against his party policy.

First, he urged supporters to only vote in councillors and Members of Parliament “with integrity and people at heart”. This was confusing to everyone who heard this, because it seems to make every known ZanuPF person ineligible for future elections. This will surely be discussed at the next politburo meeting.

While supporters were still reeling from this shock, the man followed up with another banger. He told them that he was concerned that people who have “persistently failed in their mandate to deliver basic services and amenities” remain in council offices.

All along, his supporters were sure that “persistently failing” is itself a qualification for leadership. Surely, why else would he himself be in power?

False promise

There was pomp and fanfare this week as the country celebrated another false promise.

According to the ZBC, the world’s most reliable television station: “President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched the electronic passport, heralding a new era for the country as it keeps up with smart technologies.”

Of course, detractors tried to point out that they have heard similar news bulletins before over the past decade. There was even a similar announcement and launch under our previous owner.

It may be hard to remember now because most of us do not remember a time when our previous owner was ever awake.

But Muckraker remembers ZBC showing us promises of new passports being issued speedily. The news bulletins would have been broadcast right between news of the revival of Ziscosteel and news of the return of the Cold Storage Commission.

Watermouth

An event was held this week, organised by a group called the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinkers. With that name, it was only natural that they invited Chris Mutsvangwa to speak.

Freshly appointed as Zanu PF’s designated loudmouth, Mutsvangwa delivered a lecture with the lofty title, “Rebuilding the missing middle-income-class in Zimbabwe; a case for economic empowerment”. We all know how Zanu PF is a well-renowned think tank on economic matters.

According to Mutsvangwa, “Zimbabwe’s stable macroeconomic environment has become a source of attraction to the world’s top 500 companies”. It must have come as a surprise to Fortune500 companies, who are sure that they have been avoiding Zimbabwe like the plague.

Mutsvangwa went on, and said his government had brought “a stable currency”. Even street forex dealers will be shocked by this news.

Many people had been wondering if Mutsvangwa would make a good Zanu PF spokesman. He has put the doubters to rest. Anyone who can fib with a straight face is the right man for that job.

Puppet show

Meanwhile, in the alleged opposition, the circus continued.

First, Zapu, which claims to be a serious party, decided it wanted to make people laugh. So it announced that it was recalling what it calls former members who joined Zanu PF after the Unity Accord.

“Firstly, we would be looking at whether these people add value to Zapu,” the party announced. They are simply trying to make Kembo Mohadi sick with laughter, which would be, it must be said, a welcome relief to many parents of young girls around the country.

Then we had Thokozani Khupe taking Douglas Mwonzora to court, claiming the latter was plotting to recall her from Parliament, in “violation of the constitution”.

It was like a gang of amateur pickpockets fighting over their loot behind the Kudzanayi bus rank.