Motoring: 2022 Mazda 2 stylish, equipped

By Andrew Muzamhindo

The Mazda2 is in a competitive market of small cars that also includes the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Haval H1, Peugeot 208, Skoda Fabia and Vauxhall Corsa. So, Mazda has its work cut out.

Mazdas, like Hondas, aren’t cheap to buy, but brilliant Japanese engineering and build quality ensure reasonable residual values. And that mechanical intelligence means the engines are fuel efficient, giving you low petrol costs and low emissions.

Mazda has a great track record for reliability, thanks to great engineering know-how and attention to build quality details, inside and out.

The brand usually stays well inside the Top-10 in reliability league tables.

That means that while you will pay a relatively large up front cost for a Mazda compared with rivals, like Honda, its residual value stays strong.

It feels safe because you sit quite high for a car this size, which gives you great views of the road ahead. You get quite a lot as standard, considering the price.

Parking sensors are standard, as well as hill hold, tyre-pressure monitoring and emergency stop signalling.

There are Isofix anchors in both rear outer seats and six airbags. GT Sport trim gets a reversing camera and GT Sport Tech trim, the highest level, gives you a rear cross-traffic alert system and a 360-degree camera.

Lane-keep assist, which steers you back inside your lane if you drift over the marking without signalling (and which we hate on all cars and actively turn off because it is overly sensitive) is standard on all but the base model, as is Smart City Brake Support which brakes the car if it senses a potential collision with car or pedestrian in front of you.

The GT Sport trim has an unusual and smart interior design of blue/grey leather with black inserts and smart contrast stitching.

There’s no doubt that Mazda does things differently, which l consider a major bonus in the world of homogenous car design.

The biggest Mazda2’s benefit, however, is its comparative space.

There is a happy amount of legroom in the rear with two six-foot adults up front, but it is the boot that astonishes. It’s very deep, and you can fit in a weekly grocery shopping for a family of six.

Seats up and the two provide 280 litres of boot space, which trails almost all of its closest rivals. Add a high loading lip and narrower opening than its rivals and the 2’s fate is sealed as one of the least practical superminis when it comes to boot room.

Venture up the trim levels and you can choose things like head-up display and wireless CarPlay.

Mazda’s infotainment system is in serious need of an upgrade. Where competitors offer either a touch-screen or, at the very least, clear, colourful graphics laid out in a modern design, Mazda’s screen of red and black graphics is controlled with a rotary knob, so every function, including flicking between songs on Apple CarPlay, has to be done with a turn of the dial.

It can drive you nuts.

Flicking between radio stations without going back to these weird DAB ‘ensembles’ that radio used to provide is a challenge.

I know and appreciate that Mazda has made the engines even less polluting, with CO2 emissions dropping by 13%, but one still has to get from A to B, and you cannot do that by venturing much beyond fourth gear, even on the highways. I suggest you go for the 115-horsepower version, unless you rarely venture beyond 120km/h limits.

Like a mongrel among pure breeds, it’s difficult for any small hatchback like the Mazda 2 to stand out in a world of hot-right-now small SUVs. However, the Mazda 2 has always been one of the best-looking small cars on sale.

Mazda’s designers haven’t messed about too much with the 2’s external look, giving it just a new mesh grille, new headlights and revised rear bumper. Inside, you’ll find new dashboard trims, upgraded materials, more comfortable front seats and extra sound-deadening materials to keep the cabin hushed at speed.

People are turning to small SUVs in droves, but there is still plenty to love about the traditional small hatchback.