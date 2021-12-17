Interactive feedback: Gun violence slowly getting out of hand

Former CID Detective Inspector, Joseph Nemaisa, whose name sends shivers in the hearts of many a robber, embarked upon a definite Houdini Act when he confronted armed robbers who had besieged his stricken family in the sprawling Harare suburb of Chadcombe. Nemaisa, true to his reputation, dazzled and through the use, according to what he said when interviewed at the crime scene, of a Stribog rifle, basically ambushed the robbers as they laid siege on his family, opened fire and in the process eliminated three robbers, amongst them a member of the elite 1 Commando Army Unit who himself (and colleagues) were armed with at least one lethal AK47 rifle.

The crime scene resembled war-torn Aleppo, a city in Syria, during the siege. Brains were splattered all over the place with blood literally redesigning and redecorating an otherwise well minted floor. The level of violence was indeed brutal beyond redemption. The bravado displayed by Nemaisa is one story that can indeed become a blockbuster hit at Hollywood, not to mention at its African version, Nollywood.

It is hoped that once investigations are completed and everything is accounted for, this event be used in training manuals to law enforcers and crime scene processing experts as to the dos and donts when it comes to such scenarios..

One thing is clear; gun violence is on the increase in Zimbabwe. The other thing that is clear is that people in Zimbabwe are armed. The other evidently clear aspect being that sophisticated weaponry is laden within homes and cars of Zimbabwean citizens.

This incident exposed the state in numerous ways. For starters sake, the mere fact that serving members of the armed forces are partaking in armed robberies is indicative of a plethora of systemic issues, not to mention issues to do with motivators and hygiene factors.

The absence of a synchronised emergency response system was, once again, exposed, almost three years after the cataclysmic events brought about by Cyclone Idai. It is very fortunate that the robbers pounced on a trained and fearless person’s place of residence. Had it been any other person, gory deeds would have been perpetrated upon the family with them watching helplessly as they get ravaged by these ravenous criminals, whose hunger is driven by greed and lack of determination to work for oneself. I know of numerous such instances which ended in traumatic experiences whose outcome I cannot even recite on such an open platform

Nemaisa was brave. He deserves a standing ovation. But again, from this episode, we can learn a lot about how to respond when faced with such realities.

For starters, it always is good, when faced with such a dangerous reality, to seek the services of trained professionals. As I have indicated, our systems of emergency response are compromised but the mere fact that Nemaisa was able to literally “fly past” Rhodesville Police Station, omit 1 Commando Barracks, engage the then unknown number of bandits before “remembering” to seek assistance at Hatfield Police Station, after his ammunition had run out, whilst his family was under siege from stricken robbers, whose comrades lay dead on the floor highlights risks laden with the unilateral approach to emergencies. This is so since the surviving robbers could have unleashed hell on surrounded family members upon noticing that the gunman who had eliminated their comrades was no longer active.

It is encouraged to ensure our households are under constant CCTV coverage as this gives us the advantage to monitor questionable movements and hence take preemptive measures before matters gets ugly as was the case in Chadcombe.

Neighbourhood watch committees must always be on the lookout for strangers and persons of unknown integrity for it is these characters that are responsible, in most times, for surveillance and other issues to do with suburban crime.

The police force, just like any arm of the civil service, must be properly incentivised to ensure that they are able to render their services to help the community as and when needed. Recruitment into the armed forces must be reevaluated. It seems as if some rogue elements are taking advantage of their access to firearms to implement a reign of terror towards citizens. It is unfortunate to note that one of the slain robbers, a soldier, had been granted bail over the US$2,7 million ZB Bank CIT Heist. Bad apples must be flushed out lest the integrity of the force(s) is compromised.

Last but not least, I hope counselling services are going to be available to the family of Nemaisa for the horrendous level of violence they witnessed. The number of dead bodies of persons not known to them that lay motionless in their beloved home definitely will live with them for the rest of their lives.

Sapien Sapien

Security and trade analyst Harare.