In-depth Interview: Prinsloo bemoans lack of whistleblower protection

Interview By Melody Chikono

AS corporate governance becomes topical in the African corporate space, several issues have been discussed ranging from professionalism, corruption and protection of whistleblowers. Senior business reporter Melody Chikono (MC) recently spoke to Pan-African Federation of Accountants (Pafa) CEO, Alta Prinsloo (AP) to understand the role of the organisation concerning these issues. Prinsloo bemoaned lack of protection for whistleblowers in Africa including Zimbabwe. Below are the interview excerpts…

MC: Can you take us through what Pafa is all about and its mandate?

AP: Pafa is 10-years old and is an association of associations. Professional accountant organisations such as the Chartered Governance Institute of Zimbabwe (CGI) are our members. We have 56 members in 45 countries in Africa from Francophone, Anglophone and Lusophone countries. Basically, our focus is to strengthen the accountancy profession in Africa and also to be the voice of accountants. Why the voice? I see here in Zimbabwe, you have moved to adopt international standards.

When you adopt them, it is more important to participate in their development to ensure that the unique areas in the countries in Africa are being taken into account when the international standards are being developed.

In essence, Pafa represents that voice of Africa on international platforms, for example, through to the International Standards Board.

We have a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the African Union and so we are advocating for the role of the profession in Agenda 2063 and so on. Let me come to why we believe in stronger professional accountancy organisations.

So when your organisation is affected, it renders better quality of accountancy and professional accountancy contributes to governance, financial management, financial reporting and so on. If all of that is strong, your financial markets, financial reporting, for example, you have more transparency, accountability and ultimately contribute to strong economies.

By adopting international standards, you have quality financial reporting and foreign direct investment will increase. That’s why we believe that with corporate governance boards like CGI, we will have stronger economies.

As Pafa, we focus on public financial reporting and this is the same area where we think Zimbabwe, in particular, CGI, has made great strides. We also look at best practices, the future needs of the profession, to say what the profession needs to remain relevant. As I said, we are in our tenth year, we are going through our tenth year review and, looking back from the past, shaping the future.

MC: What have been your success stories over the past 10 years?

AP: For me that would be the fact that we hold a number of memorandums of understanding with a number of organisations; I have mentioned the African Union, we have one with the Francophone countries, research organisations, fraud examiners, really having those relations in place with relevant organisations, for me stands out.

The fact that we have grown to 56 members in a period of 10 years, is quite significant and we also have national affiliates, that stands out for me. We have of course built capacity with a number of countries and we have two projects funded by the African Development Bank; one was building strategies for professional accountancy, that is of course the basis from which they develop and also another project to enhance audit quality.

MC: What are the challenges of practising good corporate governance in Africa?

AP: The challenge is we do not have enough accountants. If you think about Ethiopia, it has a large population but only 500 accountants. In Zimbabwe and other countries, we normally look at the countries’ population and the number of accountants to say how many do we have against the population. So I think we don’t have enough accountants.

The second is, not all accountants are equal. I think more needs to be done to ensure the quality of development is the same.

I think it would be really important for the accountancy profession to look at CGI to make a difference in the areas they operate. CGI has MoU with the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Another area that I think is quite challenging is that once you have enough accountants, good quality and engaging the relevant bodies where necessary, they need to be protected. Do we have sufficient whistleblower protection because when you are an auditor and acting independently you are expressing an opinion but what about an accountant working in the company, that’s their livelihood; so how do we make sure accountants are protected?

This is an African problem. I think it’s not easy because in the public sector it’s the authorities that manage policies. In the private sector, it’s difficult to police but it should be possible for the government to come up with a whistleblower policy that needs to be adopted by the private sector and needs to be put on their website for people to speak out.

There are countries in which speaking out is quite dangerous, but when you have a president who speaks about corruption like yours, I think it is possible.

MC: What can you say about the outlook for PAFA?

AP: When I look at Pafa, I really want to work towards 2022. We are developing a new strategy. For me, it’s an organisation that seeks to create value for our members, to enable them to create value for their individual members so that they also create value for their own members.

So let us not think of chief financial officers; let’s think of chief value creators; that’s one way we distinguish governance and accountancy.

Ultimately, all of us need to think about value creation.