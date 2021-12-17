Govt offers incentives to mining investors

By Freeman Makopa

GOVERNMENT is offering various incentives to investors in the early phases of mine development which will, in turn, enable employment creation, Businessdigest has learnt.

The incentives are usually fiscal measures that are used to attract local or foreign investment capital to certain economic activities or particular areas in a country.

Generally, the incentives must confer an advantage on the beneficiary while at the same time imposing a cost on the government.

Mines and Mining Development deputy minister Polite Kambamura told Businessdigest this week that the initiative of giving incentives to investors would enable the country to benefit from employment creation and infrastructure development.

“There are several incentives that we are giving to investors through the Ministry of Finance. Some of the incentives include free import duty for capital equipment and tax exemptions. This move helps the investor to stabilize in the early phases of mine development and the country will benefit from employment creation, infrastructure development and in the long term, taxes and royalties,” he said.

Kambamura said although the country was buoyed by immense possibilities presented by ongoing gas and oil and exploration in areas such as Muzarabani, it was too early to assess the revenue which will be brought into the country.

“We still have exploration work going on after exploration, we will be able to quantify the resource and comment on what revenue will be brought into the country. Government plays a faciliatory role on reopening of closed mines and investors will fund the projects,” the deputy minister said.

About whether the government has managed to strike a deal with B2Gold Corp, a Canadian company that owns mines in Africa and the Philippines and has expressed interest in acquiring gold assets in Zimbabwe, Kambamura said it was too early to comment.

Kambamura urged small-scale miners to get registered as the government was working on formalizing the sector.

Small-scale miners contribute 60% of formal gold deliveries despite only 84% of them being registered and there is concern over the failure by small-scale miners to formalize their operations to reduce leakages.

The mining sector has been blighted by lack of coherent and consistent policies worsened by delays in finalizing the Mines and Minerals Amendment Act.

The Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Developmenpredt chairman Edmond Mkaratigwa, last week bemoaned lack of “consistency and predictability” in the application of policies on value addition and beneficiation of minerals in the country.

“Just next door, South Africa has a beneficiation strategy of its minerals. This then helps investors and interested stakeholders to understand the opportunities and threats in the beneficiation of the minerals sector,” Mkaratigwa said while addressing delegates attending the Zimbabwe Metals Casting Indaba 2021 in Bulawayo last week.

“The major challenge is the lack of consistency and predictability in the application of policies on value addition and beneficiation of minerals. A good example is what happens with the chrome sector. You find at one time the government announces that export of raw chrome is allowed and then at another time it is banned,” he said.

In August this year, the government announced the ban of export of raw chrome to boost feedstock of the smelting companies. Such kind of unpredictability creates confusion particularly for would-be investors, Mkaratigwa explained.