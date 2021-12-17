Food shortage level up 3%: Report

BY JULIA NDLELA

The number of people facing acute food shortages continues to rise, increasing by 3% to 6,1 million in November from 5,9 million in October as Zimbabwe reaches the lean season between the planting and harvesting of crops.

During this period, job opportunities are scarce and incomes plummet while food stocks dwindle and poor families regularly skip meals.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP) Monthly Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, the number of people estimated to be using crisis or above-level food-based coping increased from 8,9 million from an estimated 9,3 million during the comparative period.

The findings are typical as the lean season progresses when more households rely more on the market than on their own resources. This points to a decline in household food security.

The WFP report said the lean season signals an increase in food gaps faced by vulnerable rural households, while food security among urban dwellers would deteriorate due to continued Covid-19-related restrictions, rising prices of basic goods and services, variable exchange rates and limited income.

“The cost of living and prices of basic food commodities in ZWL (Zimbabwean dollar) terms continues to rise, exerting pressure on the vulnerable households,” the report reads.

“Meanwhile, land preparation and planting are ongoing for the main agricultural season, which will likely increase casual labour opportunities for households.

“However, accumulated rainfall is still below normal throughout most of the country despite a promising seasonal outlook, due to high temperatures and high evaporation.”

According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fewsnet) IPC compatible analysis for November 2021, most vulnerable households were facing stress while the worst affected — especially in cereal deficient districts — were starting to experience high levels of food shortages.

The HungerMap LIVE monitoring platform for Zimbabwe also notes that Matabeleland North (57%), Manicaland (46%) and Masvingo (40%) have a very high prevalence of insufficient food consumption of more than 40%.

“Food security outcomes are expected to improve during the lean season if the coverage of humanitarian households moves to emergency. Where assistance is absent, the food security situation is likely to deteriorate with some households moving to emergency,” HungerMap LIVE says.

“Urban areas are likely to remain moderately food secure with most households in IPC Phase 2 (stressed). However, continued Covid-19 related restrictions, rising prices of basic commodities and services, variable exchange rates, and limited income may lead to a deterioration of the situation.”

The WFP, however, said in the period of increased agricultural activities, other livelihood and coping mechanisms would have been unlocked such as on-farm casual labour and gathering of wild fruit and vegetables providing relief to about 23% of vulnerable households.

It also noted that most districts in Zimbabwe received effective rainfall in November although this was affected by high evaporation rates due to very high temperatures.

However, most parts of the country had not received meaningful subsequent rainfall amounts for more than 10 days.

“Agronomists, however, are encouraging farmers to continue with cropping activities including planting regardless of the current prevailing dry conditions, as more rainfall is expected as from mid-December,” the UN agency has said.

Observations from most districts also indicated that the area planted per district ranged between 25% and 60% with all crops at the early vegetative stage.

“Most communal farmers (74% according to the internal monitoring) received cropping inputs assistance from the government, with 21% sourced from local shops and 5% from NGOs or well-wishers.

“Most vulnerable farmers could have faced challenges in purchasing inputs (fertilisers and seeds) on their own due to recent price increases of more than 100% when compared to last season (Fewsnet, November 2021).

“WFP internal monitoring estimated the area planted so far against what is planned to be 45% for maize grain and 36% for small grains, as most (83%) of the districts are still at land preparation stage,” the report reads.

The UN agency said maize grain stocks are likely to deteriorate for most households leading to lower supply on the market by the informal traders.

“Maize grain was available in 5% of the markets in four of the 10 monitored districts, which is comparable to the previous months. This trend has generally been attributed to the strict controls by the Grain Marketing Board, the sole authorised buyer of the commodity.

“Although some of the control measures have been relaxed, farmers are likely reluctant to offer the commodity on the formal market.”

Unrefined maize meal availability, the WFP said, increased by 33% in October to 43% in November adding that demand for the commodity was also likely to increase as household grain stocks get depleted.