Feature: Cyclone Idai: Families not at peace with missing loved ones

BY KENNETH MATIMAIRE

THE night of March 15, 2019, will always be etched in the minds of villagers in the eastern parts of Zimbabwe especially Chimanimani and some parts of Chipinge.

On that fateful night, Cyclone Idai pummelled the local communities as the government had not taken precautionary measures to avert the adverse effects of the disaster.

The calamity, a result of a tropical depression originating from the east coast of Mozambique, swept through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The Category Two storm moving at above 169km/h, left a trail of destruction including loss of lives and damage to property, animals and crops.

Government estimates indicated that at least 600 people died while more than 1 600 people were injured in the storm.

Two years later, survivors of the catastrophe are still struggling to cope with the psychological trauma of dealing with the loss of their loved ones.

The families have been battling to deal with the trauma as they seek closure to the fate of their relatives and friends who went missing on the fateful night.

When the Zimbabwe Independent recently toured the temporary sites in Chimanimani — the country’s hardest hit district — villagers openly indicated that they will never be at peace until they get closure over their missing relatives.

“We have wounds that are not healing,” said Ishmael Tsangamidzi on the sidelines of a media tour organised by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ).

Tsangamidzi lost his sister who operated a shop at Peacock Business Centre popularly known as Machonjwe.

The shopping centre which was located about 400m along the banks of the confluence of two rivers — Nyahode and Mausani — had 16 thriving shops that were all washed away by the floods together with their occupants.

The mother of three, one in secondary school and two in primary school, was in her shop when disaster struck.

They were never seen again.

Tsangamidzi said the thought that he does not know his sister’s final resting place has been tormenting him for the past two years.

“The wounds are still fresh whenever I think about it. It’s painful. I know that my sister is not alive but as a traditional African person, I cannot rest emotionally.

“We take comfort by knowing where our relatives are buried but when you don’t know their resting place, like in this case of my sister, I am seriously affected in all sorts of ways, emotionally.

“I can’t get a good night’s sleep as I’m constantly tormented by bad omen and spiritual attacks,” he said.

Similar experiences were shared by Sugate Takarwira who lost two children during the disaster.

He said while the family located one of the children and buried her at the district heroes’ acre, the first born who was supposed to be in Grade 7, remains missing.

“It’s difficult for me to talk about this. I used to be a father of two. But now it’s just me and my wife. I lost my children during the cyclone and one is missing. This is why I get emotional when I hear or talk about issues to do with the cyclone,” he said.

Takarwira also expressed his disdain for individuals and organisations that were profiteering from their pain and plight under the guise of psycho-social support.

“Those people came but by that time, we were in pain. Personally, I could not talk to anyone at that time. I was emotionally off balance. And for someone coming from Harare to say ‘I’m from this organisation can you share your ordeal’.

“Their approach to our problem was just insensitive. You could tell that this is just someone who is here to justify their allowances and does not understand our predicament.

“Someone went as far as telling me that I was hard-headed and must be counselled. Others would call all the way from Harare and expected results without coming on the ground. Can you imagine? So the psycho-social support was not of any benefit.”

He, however, hastened to indicate that the families needed long-term genuine psycho-social support.

Kuda Ndima, who also lost her child, said the government should act with haste to declare their loved ones dead.

“We just need to move on so the government should expedite this process,” he said.

The families further indicated that there are other problems attached to their predicament.

According to Zimbabwean laws, a missing person can only be declared dead after five years.

Most families were unable to access terminal benefits of their relatives as they did not have death certificates. It is understood that most of the people who went missing were parents and breadwinners.

“We can’t get her death certificate and it’s difficult to address some things which require death certificates, such as her terminal benefits since she has three surviving children that are supposed to benefit from their mother’s savings.

“We have been told that the issue would be addressed soon and we are still waiting for this,” said Tsangamidzi.

He said his sister’s surviving children need government support, especially tuition and general welfare.

Chimanimani Ward 15 councillor Panganai Chirongera said both community and government efforts to locate the missing persons were in vain.

“We started searching for the missing and retrieving bodies as a community. We then received assistance from the government through the military, police and National Youth Service. They also brought sniffer dogs but all the efforts failed,” he said.

He indicated that of the 300 people said to be missing from unofficial records, 14 of them were recorded in Ward 14 alone.

Government has already started the repatriation process of the remains of Zimbabweans who were washed away by the floods and buried in Mozambique.