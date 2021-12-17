Editor’s Memo: Let’s manage Omicron and live with it

By Nevanji Madanhire

This time last year many Zimbabweans complained they had lost their senses of taste and smell.

They wondered why, but were not bothered until early January when they began to lose hordes of their kith and kin.

Zimbabwe was shocked by the carnage that Covid-19 wrought in the country claiming in the new year, the lives of some of the country’s most illustrious sons and daughters.

It was then it emerged the country was in the grip of a new wave of Covid-19 driven by a variant which experts dubbed the Beta variant.

It had first been detected in the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan area of Eastern Cape province of South Africa in October last year.

With Zimbabwe’s proximity to South Africa it was obvious the new variant would invade the country quickly, what with all our compatriots based Down South flocking into the country for the festive season.

Indeed the first signs and symptoms were abound before Christmas. This year’s festive season has also coincided with the discovery of another variant, Omicron, also across the Limpopo where it is already running riot as it is also doing in our own country.

The Ministry of Health has reported that Omicron is already the dominant strain rampaging through the country.

But what does this mean for Zimbabweans this December?

We are not seeing too many of our countrymen coming North this time around.

They are very likely busy sorting out the mess that the issue of special permits has thrown right into their faces.

Most are scrambling to sort out the issue before the December 31 deadline.

That means if Omicron transmissions continue to rise exponentially it will mostly be local dissemination.

Now that means a lot; there won’t be any scape-goating. None but ourselves will free our mind, so to sing. That places loads of responsibility on each and every one of us. Do we travel during this happy season?

Yes, we should if we have the money, our domestic tourism depends on it.

Domestic tourism doesn’t just mean going to resorts such as Victoria Falls and Nyanga. There are lots of attractions along the way to our rural homes, they too thrive on the few dollars we are ready to spend there.

Last December intercity travel was banned.

This time around it is not. Last season we feared to carry the virus to our old folk living in the rural areas.

But in the year that ensued those conscientious enough made it a point their parents and grandparents were vaccinated.

It has been established that vaccine hesitancy is most prevalent among the youths while the old folks have no fear at all of vaccination having gone through several vaccination episodes in nearly a century.

They grew up in the shadow of the Spanish flu whose devastating effects were part of their folklore.

The immense responsibility thrust upon our shoulders means that we have to appreciate the new normal born out of the realisation that the coronavirus is among us to stay, so we have little choice but to stick religiously to what the experts say we should do.

Travelling is good because it keeps us most of the time in the open air where they say transmission is minimised, but the rule of thumb should always be: mask up, sanitise, socially distance and get vaccinated.

The knee-jerk reactions we got from the West were a pathetic response to the announcement of the arrival of Omicron.

Our government too was rather puerile in handling the new variant. Life has to go on; our economy has to thrive and let those with the people live — carefully of course.