CTC blocks school uniform supply monopoly

By FIDELITY MHLANGA

THE Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) has blocked a school uniform and stationery supply monopoly arrangement between two companies and Warren Park High School.

According to a CTC internal document at hand, the commission investigated alleged restrictive practices in the production and distribution of school uniforms by Warren Park High school and its suppliers Zilab Consultants (Pvt) Ltd (Zilab) and Outscore Garments and Stationery (Pvt) Ltd (Outscore). The documents show that investigations were prompted by a complaint that Warren Park High had adopted a unique uniform sewn using fabric not accessible to other school uniform manufacturers.

This excluded other manufacturers from supplying the Warren Park school uniforms as well as the monopolization by Zilab and Outscore, the appointed suppliers of the school.

Investigations unearthed that the school had signed exclusive supply agreements with Zilab and Outcore and Warren Park High School students could only access school uniforms through these suppliers.

“Warren Park and its suppliers designed the material used to produce either whole or part of each uniform element, which was only accessible from the appointed suppliers. The designed fabric restricted entry into the production of most of Warren Park High school uniforms as the school affixed the material on elements such as jerseys, blazers and shirts,” CTC said in a communique in our possession.

“The restrictive practice was worsened by inclusion of a clause in the agreement providing that Warren Park (High School) would specify minimum prices for the school uniform.”

The commission established that the practice had the effect of materially restricting competition, enhancing the price of Warren Park High school uniforms, restricting market access to other uniform manufacturers in Zimbabwe and monopolizing the school uniforms market by the appointed suppliers.

During engagements with the commission, Warren Park High School, Zilab and Outscore agreed to take reasonable steps to restore completion to enable parents and guardians to access the uniform from various suppliers thereby increasing choice.

The commission concluded by issuing the order in terms of Section 31 of the Competition Act to the effect that Warren Park High school shall not incorporate exclusivity provisions or provisions that have the same effect into any school uniform supply agreements.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all exclusive clauses within the existing agreements with existing suppliers must be removed. Warren Park High School uniform must be as generic as possible such that it is obtainable from more than one supplier,” CTC said.

“Warren Park High School must follow a competitive bidding process when appointing suppliers for school uniforms and at least three suppliers must be identified for the supply of each uniform element and the duration of uniform supply contracts shall not extend beyond three years.”