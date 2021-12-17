Cryptocurrency: The new frontier or fools gold?

BY SHINGIRAI MUSHANGWE

One of the greatest inventions or discoveries of all time is the internet. Indeed, a tough contest to win outright; from fire, the steam engine, aeroplanes, mobile phones, and electricity, the list is endless.

What is not in dispute though is that like the foregoing and many other innovations, the internet, a network of connected machines that facilitate sharing of information in almost real time regardless of geographical proximity, completely transformed the way of human life.

Conveniences such as storage and rapid dissemination of information, reduction in communication costs, and more recently with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, remote working which has without doubt altered the work landscape forever were all borne from the world wide web.

One of the more contemporary developments associated with the internet has been the advent of block chain technology and cryptocurrency.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency emerged about 2009, built on the back of blockchain technology. Simply put, blockchain is an encrypted digital record or ledger that is shared on the internet. The crypto is protected by an encryption key which allows the custodian of the key to transfer value in the network of crypto holders. Yes, a community of cryptocurrency peers. It emerged as a novel investment avenue and of late is driving debate as to whether it can be embraced fully as consideration for goods and services. This article explores these two critical aspects.

Bonanza!

When crypto burst onto the scene, its promoters touted it as an asset investment class with unmatched returns. For context, the unit price of Bitcoin, the popularised and perhaps pioneer crypto, increased from US$196 in October 2013, to US$59 000 in March 2021. An unimaginable 30 000% uplift in eight years. Guarantee any investor a similar return and they will not be able to walk away.

To provide some contrast, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the most successful corporations of all time, by any metric. An online bookshop that morphed into a retailer, connecting millions of customers and suppliers globally. Amazon went public in March 1997, with a reference price US$18. On December 7, 2021, one could buy the company’s stock for US$3 427 a unit. Growth of almost 20 000% in two decades, more than a decent return. In this instance the upswing in the stock price and the company are attributable to the widening in the customer base and enhanced earning potential. To earn these returns, retail investors and fund managers would have had to compile endless reports, conduct countless due diligence reviews, and monitor the performance of Amazon over years to finally recommend that one add it to their portfolio. Bitcoin outpaced Amazon in less than half the time.

In comparison crypto, operates in an unfettered way, unique and independent of what could be termed archaic investment practices by its marketers. Invest, sit back, and get wealthy. Of course the usual investment rule applies: “buy low, sell high”. Interestingly, in the history of humankind, the only people who accumulated riches without plying a trade were monarchs. Everyone else has had to apply themselves one way or the other. Perhaps this view is oblivious to the financial deliverance brought on by big tech!

From a corporate perspective, appetite for crypto remains subdued. Why? Maybe that is a question best answered by executives and those sitting in boardrooms.

The history of money

In his book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Hariri argues that money is probably the most universal and efficient system of mutual trust ever devised, mainly because it is a catalyst for strangers to cooperate towards a common objective.

Civilisations predating the Agricultural Revolution used barter trade to pay for goods and services. It worked in small communities but had inherent limitations that made the system inconvenient. Chief among its shortcomings was the absence of a standardised rate of exchange. For example, how many oranges can pay for the cobbler’s services today? What about tomorrow? Secondly, for barter to work, each side must want what the other has to offer. A uniform medium of exchange was required.

Many other forms of money superseded barter trade, the most prominent being gold. In the 19th century the gold standard was introduced, where the relative value of one nation’s currency was determined by the extent of its gold reserves.

Come 1971, the gold standard was abandoned and since then currencies have no relationship to a country’s gold reserves in the vaults or proverbial Fort Knox. The value and acceptability of money is anchored by the confidence that markets have in the economic prospects of the country.

The United States Federal Reserve (The Fed) reported in their August 2021 update to have US$24,9 trillion in their monetary system. Of this less only US$4.14 trillion existed in the form of physical notes and coins, the lion’s share of US$20,76 trillion existed as electronic balances.

The passage of time has demonstrated that the physical form of money is diminishing, will crypto phase out fiat?

The silver bullet

One of the lures of taking crypto positions lies in the bountiful investment returns alluded to earlier. Who would pass up an opportunity to potentially earn 30 000% return? Despite its indisputable popularity a number of investors confess that they struggle to reconcile earnings to the investment case for crypto and answer the question what drives its value.

The advocates of ‘’crypto’’ cite the immense convenience it delivers as indispensable. Leveraging off a peer-to-peer network, with no intermediaries such as banks which make transacting cheaper and reduces turnaround time for transfer of value. The arrogance of banks, real or perceived, in failing to address the issue of instant transfer of value has been met by an innovative solution that can probably transact higher value amounts in the absence of regulatory controls and scrutiny.

Investing cycles

Sir Isaac Newton is credited with the discovery of gravity, and reducing its impact to scientific, mathematical equations that are now the bedrock of everyday life. What goes up must come down. The capital markets behave in a similar manner; price corrections are a regular feature. However, stock market crashes occur less frequently. Equity research firm The Motley Fool describes a market crash as an occasion where ‘’major stock market indexes lose more than 10% of their value in a relatively short time period.’’ More recent examples of events that have caused markets to crash include the onset of Covid-19 in January 2020, and the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008. Both events caused a drop in market confidence and created huge uncertainty.

Crypto is not immune to these cycles. Nasdaq listed crypto exchange firm Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shows Bitcoin’s value receding by 39% in June 2021, though it has subsequently recovered. That there will be cycles in investing is not in dispute, but how low is low and is there a way up from there?

Like fiat money, the value of listed corporations is driven by their prospects and the confidence that the public takes in management’s stewardship of the business coupled with continued aptitude to solve societal problems in return for consideration and profit.

While crypto is not novel at this stage, some fundamental questions are unanswered. What drives the value of crypto? Who owns the block chain technology running the crypto infrastructure? What do they have to lose or gain from what appears to be an opaque ecosystem? The more risk averse members of society are probing along these lines. In the obtaining commercial environment one can proffer responses on counterparty due diligence, however it seems that the technological sophistry of crypto has earned it an exemption from such basic interrogation.

The future

Often Central Banks use quantitative easing to stimulate economic growth, fund social programmes, or manage inflation targets. Loosely speaking, quantitative easing is when Central Banks ‘’print’’ or introduce new money into the banking system.

In the scenario that crypto becomes mainstream, and the use of fiat money declines (possibly to the state of erasure?) the levers of power of Central Banks and governments will be greatly curtailed. While ‘’mainstream’’ cannot be scientifically determined, one would imagine that wholesale uptake by the corporate community of crypto as consideration for services rendered would be transformational. According to crypto currency website www.coinmarketcap.com,the market capitalisation of crypto currency is now well above US$2 trillion. It is a big deal. Without the need for Central Banks to print money, their relevance is greatly diminished.

The chairman of the Fed Jerome Powell reported that the Fed was engaged in a consultative process (May 2021) with the public to evaluate how the convenience of digital currencies can be accommodated without compromising on critical aspects such as data privacy, information security and attendant cyber threats. For all intents and purposes this is an acknowledgement of the disruptive impact crypto has had on the global financial payments system. One can understand the concern that the Fed and the US government might have over digital payment systems such as crypto. Aside from the US financial markets being amongst the most sophisticated, The US Treasury places the GDP at a level of US$21 trillion it is also the world’s largest economy. Being a reserve currency, the United States dollar is to the financial world, the standard. Losing this privilege (arguably) to a deregulated digital currency would have an impact on the US’s role in the global economy.

The advent of crypto and fintech entrepreneurs has disrupted the banking industry tremendously. Whatever your convictions about crypto are at this juncture, it has certainly prompted a change in thinking as far as payment systems are concerned. On the investment side, it is anybody’s guess how the asset will perform in the future, or if it will morph into something else. What is certain though is that the popularity of crypto has jolted Central Banks into action to review their positions on this whirlwind technological innovation and become part of the ecosystem of digital currencies through Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

For now though, in my view, it appears that investing in crypto is largely speculative. The jury is still out.

*This article represents the views of the author and is in no way to be construed as financial advice.